Top 5 times Father Mbaka used religion to meddle into Nigerian politics

He is known for leaving the pulpit to focus on Nigerian political matters, even without being asked.

Father Mbaka is the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu and the subject of many controversies and controversial opinions.

The major way Mbaka interferes in Nigerian politics is through his prophecies. Here are the top 5;

1. He said the Holy Spirit told him to vote out former President Goodluck Jonathan and vote in President Buhari

In 2015, Mbaka was very vocal about voting out Goodluck Jonathan, “ I want good for my people and that’s why I want Nigerians to vote out Goodluck Jonathan and vote General Muhammad Buhari. I don’t care if Buhari is a Muslim and from the North; all I care about is that Buhari can save Nigeria.” He was reported saying.

He also said that the Holy Spirit told him Goodluck Jonathan will not win the 2015 presidential election because he was not favoured by God.

2. He prophesied that the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and President Muhammadu Buhari would win their elections but later said they are both rejected by God

ece-auto-gen

Mbaka was an ardent supporter of these two politicians and prophesied that they would win their respective elections.

Supporting Uzodinma, he said “those who are attacking the message are just casting pearls before swine. The Holy Spirit has said it, and that is final. I don’t know how it will happen but the only thing is that I see hope, joy, and a new government coming in Imo state."

In no time, he withdrew his support for them by saying that God asked him to do so, and he told him to now prophecy against them.

The Christian God is not the author of confusion. Mbaka made the prophecy in God’s name, and then he went on to renegade on what God told him.

3. He predicted that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi will not win the 2019 elections

In 2019, he said that Atiku and Obi would lose the election and they did but was that a genius prophecy? We didn't need a soothsayer for that.

Interesting, he made this prediction during a bazaar where Peter Obi said he would make a private donation to his ministry and not a public one.

4. He once had a dream that Buhari died and made a list of people after the President's life.

As far as we know, Buhari is still alive except you believe the Jubril doppelganger theory. In 2016, he said he had a dream that Buhari fell sick and died. He said he went to Aso Rock to warn him, and no one listened to him or allowed him to see the President.

As if that dream was not enough, he curated an actual list of people who want the President dead.

5. He predicts that Peter Obi will not be President

In more recent times, Mbaka said that in the 2023 Presidential election, Peter Obi would not win, and he would never become the President of Nigeria.

Is Mbaka the voice of God? There is a reason why the separation of church from the state exists. This is because religion has to do with faith and trust, and congregants are known to blindly follow their leaders.

If anything, he is just making predictions based on the information presented to his senses. There is no need to call it the voice of God.

Lies against the Holy Spirit are called blasphemy and with the way Mbaka changes his allegiance, it is certainly not the Holy Spirit talking to him.