Pulse Picks: Top 10 quotes in Nigerian politics in 2022

Being a year that edged Nigeria closer to a landmark election, politicians didn't disappoint in unleashing their verbal weapons in a bid to undo their opponents both within the same party and from the opposition, and in the process dropping some quotes that will live in the nation's memory for some time.

The year kicked off with President Muhammadu Buhari alerting Nigerians that he had a preferred successor, even though he refused to name the person for security reasons.

However, the biggest political moment of the year arguably was Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's outburst in Ogun State during the build-up to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primaries.

In no hierarchy of value, let's check out the top 10 quotes that defined the Nigerian political landscape in 2022.

1 I won't tell you my preferred candidate

“I won’t tell you my favourite for 2023; he may be eliminated if I mention him. I better keep it a secret.” Muhammadu Buhari.

It may be right to say that Buhari actually set the tone for conversations about his successor when he gave the above quote as early as January 2022.

As expected, an outgoing president would have more than a passing interest in who succeeds them, especially in Nigeria where public officials feel they have the right of first refusal to pick their successor.

So, when Buhari was asked the question, his reply above, which didn't give much away, set in motion a series of actions and opened a floodgate for all and sundry to make an attempt for the presidency.

However, it remains unknown if the president's favourite candidate made it to the ballot or if subsequent events have rendered his statement unattainable. We may never know!

2 I will always get the PDP ticket

“Have I ever failed to get the ticket? I’m confident that I will still get it.” - Abubakar Atiku.

In the days leading to the PDP presidential convention, aspirant Atiku visited former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, at his Abeokuta residence and stopped on his way out to have a brief chat with journalists.

Responding to a question regarding his chances of clinching the presidential ticket of the PDP, the former Vice President confidently made the above statement, which apparently ruffled some nerves in the party.

One of the few people that vocalised their displeasure about Atiku's boastful remark was Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who ironically lost the PDP ticket in a controversial version to the former Vice President.

Many political watchers have noted that the statement triggered the lingering brickbats between Wike's G-5 group and the leadership of the PDP.

3 God and people are my structure

“I have said it before when people talk about structure, that my structure is the 100 million Nigerians living in poverty. 35 million people unemployed. Those people who are finding it difficult to live.” - Peter Obi.

Having presented himself as a formidable opponent to the established parties, Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, was always written off because of his lack of political structure and spread that's required to win an election in a complex country like Nigeria.

However, rather than pandering to the naysayers, the former Anambra State Governor reminded his traducers, as quoted above, that his own political structure is unique compared to the ones erected by the established parties.

4 Osinbajo the ice cream seller

“Osinbajo is a good man. He is a nice man. But nice men don’t make good leaders. Nice men should be selling popcorn and ice cream.” Kashim Shettima.

Nigerian politicians don't shy away from throwing jabs and banters at their opponents but the former Borno State Governor took it to a ridiculous height when he made the above statement.

As the race for the APC presidential ticket hot up and it appeared the current Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was enjoying the blessing of the Presidency, Shettima, who was spearheading Tinubu's campaign at the time, didn't spare a word in running down Nigeria's number two citizen.

5 Emi lo kan

“This time, it’s Yoruba's turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my turn...... It is my time, I’m educated, I’m experienced. I have been serving people for a long time, bring me the presidency, it is my turn.” Bola Tinubu - the origin of 'Emi lo kan' slogan.

This one goes straight into the record books as the golden moment of Nigerian politics in 2022.

The former Lagos State Governor created more than a scene when he went on a long rant in Ogun State a few days before the APC presidential convention.

Having learnt that the odds were moving against him, Tinubu made a last-ditch move to remind President Buhari and APC members why it was his turn to assume the seat of the Nigerian presidency.

The above quote didn't only become the highlight of his rant but also started a political slogan he has since reticently adopted.

6 I refused to be cowed by bullies

“I’m done on this. But out of respect for you, will ask, Clean what up? It’s okay for some untrained, uncouth guy to refer to me as “mumu”, and I can’t call him “ode” I’m not a public official that cows to bullying pls.” Abike Dabiri-Erewa replies Oby Ezekwesili.

Madam Dabiri-Erewa refused to tolerate disrespect from a provocative Nigerian tweep who called her mumu (Pidgin English for a foolish person), and rejected Ezekwesili's appeal for her to reverse the abusive reply she gave to the 'bully.'

7 You're the hero of the convention

“You are the hero of the convention.” PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu sparked controversy right after the party's presidential convention.

This will probably be remembered in history as a careless public slip that could prove costly. Ayu, in a moment of bizarre inconcealable excitement, praised the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, for stepping down at the last minute to pave the way for the emergence of Atiku as the party's presidential flag-bearer.

Going into the contest, Wike was heavily touted as the favourite to clinch the coveted ticket but the last-minute speech by Tambuwal urging his supporters to cast their votes for Atiku swung it in the former Vice President's favour.

8 You can lick your wounds

"To you, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan I'd have been a little upset because you compete with me but that's over now, Senate you can easily lick your wounds." Tinubu.

During his victory speech after winning the APC ticket, Tinubu quickly seized the moment to settle a political score with the Senate President, Lawan who insisted on seeing the contest to the end despite efforts to convince him to step down.

9 A mob has no head

"Someone reminded me that a mob has no head and hence, cannot reason." Chukwuma Soludo.

Soludo in his infamous letter to Peter Obi described the online supporters of the Labour Party candidate as a mob with no head. That's way below the bet!

10 As e dey pain them....

"As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us. As e dey sweet us, e dey pain them." Nyesom Wike.