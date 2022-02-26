RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: I'll get PDP presidential ticket - Atiku boasts after meeting Obasanjo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that he would soon officially declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidential race.

Atiku Abubakar [Medium/@atiku]
Atiku Abubakar [Medium/@atiku]

Atiku stated this on Saturday, after a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his (Obasanjo) residence, in Abeokuta, Ogun.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku was Obasanjo’s vice between 1999 and 2007, and also a Presidential contestant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 polls.

Atiku, who spoke briefly with newsmen after the meeting that lasted for about an hour, said he was in Abeokuta as part of his usual visit to Obasanjo, his former boss.

He expressed assurances that he would eventually emerge as the PDP presidential flag bearer in the 2023 general elections.

“Have I ever failed to get the ticket? I’m confident that I will still get it,” he said.

When asked for his reaction on the call for the emergence of younger presidential candidates, Atiku responded, “Let the youths compete now. It is a competition. It is democracy.”

Atiku later proceeded to the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Ake, Abeokuta, where he recalled his days in Ogun as a trained Customs Officer.

Although, Atiku did not disclose his political intentions at the palace, though the traditional ruler prayed that God would grant him his heart’s desires.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill

2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill

NDLEA arrests drug kingpin, 6 others, recovers 5,862kg drugs in Lagos

NDLEA arrests drug kingpin, 6 others, recovers 5,862kg drugs in Lagos

2023: I'll get PDP presidential ticket - Atiku boasts after meeting Obasanjo

2023: I'll get PDP presidential ticket - Atiku boasts after meeting Obasanjo

Matawalle to host 1.5m Tijjaniya sect followers for Maulud in Zamfara

Matawalle to host 1.5m Tijjaniya sect followers for Maulud in Zamfara

Why we went to Lagos Island - NDLEA explains

Why we went to Lagos Island - NDLEA explains

Ukraine crisis: You cannot veto our voices, U.S. tells Russia

Ukraine crisis: You cannot veto our voices, U.S. tells Russia

Fuel scarcity persists as long queues resurface in Abuja

Fuel scarcity persists as long queues resurface in Abuja

Obaseki's aide gives reasons for dumping PDP for APC

Obaseki's aide gives reasons for dumping PDP for APC

It's better to hustle with ASUU than face war, racism abroad - Shehu Sani

It's better to hustle with ASUU than face war, racism abroad - Shehu Sani

Trending

Tinubu says he’s ready to get dirty over his 2023 ambition

Bola Tinubu (Guardian)

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abdullahi Ganduje (TheNation)

Aregbesola rejects Osun APC guber primary, says it’s a ‘sham of an election’

Aregbesola (Punch)

PDP: Fayose's ally rejects nomination as Ekiti deputy governorship candidate

Fayose's ally rejects nomination as Ekiti deputy governorship candidate