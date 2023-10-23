ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tonto Dikeh joins APC, defects from ADC

Ima Elijah

Popular actress switches political sllegiance, set to be unveiled by APC.

Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]
Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Recommended articles

To commemorate this change, the actress is scheduled to be formally introduced to the APC in an event set to take place at the national secretariat in Abuja today at 3 p.m,

Tonto Dikeh will be introduced by the APC National Women Leader, Mary Alile; the Nation reports.

Dikeh, who was previously the deputy governorship candidate for the ADC in the Rivers State 2023 elections, has yet to release an official statement explaining the motivations behind her political switch.

ADVERTISEMENT

More details soon

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG announces date for commencing access to students loan

FG announces date for commencing access to students loan

CBN spending on FG's foreign debt hits $2.56 billion in 9 months

CBN spending on FG's foreign debt hits $2.56 billion in 9 months

Applicants abandon 3,000 international passports in Kwara - NIS Comptroller

Applicants abandon 3,000 international passports in Kwara - NIS Comptroller

Committee resolves 16 domestic violence cases in Bauchi LGAs

Committee resolves 16 domestic violence cases in Bauchi LGAs

Nigerian Army has acquired electronic warfare capabilities - Gen Lagbaja

Nigerian Army has acquired electronic warfare capabilities - Gen Lagbaja

Shettima to deliver keynote speech at World Food Prize Foundation in USA

Shettima to deliver keynote speech at World Food Prize Foundation in USA

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Atiku's appeal against Tinubu's victory

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Atiku's appeal against Tinubu's victory

Tonto Dikeh joins APC, defects from ADC

Tonto Dikeh joins APC, defects from ADC

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Pulse Sports

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Usman Ododo (BusinessDay)

Usman Ododo claims Nigeria’s richest governorship candidate

Nyesom Wike [Punch]

Wike slams PDP's BoT over national secretary appointment, questions authority

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

G-5 governors storm Aso Rock [Twitter:@Tosquo]

Wike leads G-5 PDP governors into closed door meeting with President Tinubu