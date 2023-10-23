Tonto Dikeh joins APC, defects from ADC
Popular actress switches political sllegiance, set to be unveiled by APC.
Recommended articles
To commemorate this change, the actress is scheduled to be formally introduced to the APC in an event set to take place at the national secretariat in Abuja today at 3 p.m,
Tonto Dikeh will be introduced by the APC National Women Leader, Mary Alile; the Nation reports.
Dikeh, who was previously the deputy governorship candidate for the ADC in the Rivers State 2023 elections, has yet to release an official statement explaining the motivations behind her political switch.
ADVERTISEMENT
More details soon
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
FG announces date for commencing access to students loan
CBN spending on FG's foreign debt hits $2.56 billion in 9 months
Applicants abandon 3,000 international passports in Kwara - NIS Comptroller
Committee resolves 16 domestic violence cases in Bauchi LGAs
Nigerian Army has acquired electronic warfare capabilities - Gen Lagbaja
Shettima to deliver keynote speech at World Food Prize Foundation in USA
Supreme Court reserves judgement in Atiku's appeal against Tinubu's victory
Tonto Dikeh joins APC, defects from ADC
Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations
Pulse Sports
Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban
Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives
Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD
Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition
Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker
Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings
ADVERTISEMENT