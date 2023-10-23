Tonto Dikeh joins APC, defects from ADC

To commemorate this change, the actress is scheduled to be formally introduced to the APC in an event set to take place at the national secretariat in Abuja today at 3 p.m,

Tonto Dikeh will be introduced by the APC National Women Leader, Mary Alile; the Nation reports.

Dikeh, who was previously the deputy governorship candidate for the ADC in the Rivers State 2023 elections, has yet to release an official statement explaining the motivations behind her political switch.

