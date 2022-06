"After series of consultations with leaders of our party the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State and the national level, I’m glad to announce Amb. Tonto Dikeh ( tontolet )as my running mate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Rivers State," he wrote.

"We are pleased to welcome her to the #RiversRescueMission2023 as we strive to improve the standard of living for everyone in our dear Rivers State. Please join our press conference at 11 am today. #TonteTonto2023."

The actress also took to her Instagram page where she thanked Ibraye for nominating her for the office of the deputy governor of Rivers State.

"I thank Mr. Tonte Ibraye(@tonteibraye), the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate," she wrote.

"We are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating a social value system for young people, increased women's inclusion in our governance system, supporting small businesses and strengthening our traditional institutions to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development to the good people of Rivers State."

"I am glad to be a proud member of the #RiversRescueMission2023 Please get your PVC and join the movement. You are the Future and The future is now! #TonteTonto2023."