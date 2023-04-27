The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu wants Senate presidency to go to south as APC senators-elect back Kalu

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu said zoning the post to the south would give all the qualified aspirants from the south-east and south-south equal opportunity.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect wants his region to produce the next senate president. (TheNation)
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect wants his region to produce the next senate president. (TheNation)

Recommended articles

It was gathered that Tinubu did not accept proposals made by some members of the APC leadership and three south-west senators pushing for the Senate Presidency to be zoned to the south-south.

Tinubu, it was learnt, told the leadership of the party that he was only disposed to having the number three office zoned to the south and not to any particular zone.

Tinubu reportedly said that since APC members stood for the zoning of the presidency to the south and not to any of the three zones in the region, which produced him as presidential candidate and president-elect, it was wrong to propose zoning the post of Senate President to south-south only.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that Tinubu said zoning the post to the south would give all the qualified aspirants from the south-east and south-south the opportunity go into a fair contest for senators to make their choice, just like APC delegates picked the presidential candidate of the party prior to the election.

The president-elect told the meeting to avoid a controversy that would cause crisis in the party, directing the party stakeholders to go back and amend their recommendations to be the zoning of Senate President to the south.

He reiterated his preference for fairness, equity, religious and regional balancing as his benchmark for the constitution of the National Assembly leadership.

Sources revealed that elements around Senator Godswill Akpabio had infiltrated the APC NWC to influence members to push for the micro-zoning of the office of Senate President to the south-south.

Senator Godswill Akpabio joins the race for the senate president's seat. [BBC]
Senator Godswill Akpabio joins the race for the senate president's seat. [BBC] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Akpabio camp, it was gathered, was hoping that if this scales through, the Akwa Ibom senator, being the only ranking APC senator from the zone, would become the sole candidate.

A source privy to the meeting said, “The plot to have a sole south-south candidate by zoning the office to the zone failed flat with President-elect, who, in his wisdom, rejected pressures by some members of the party leadership and the South-west senators for the zoning of the Senate presidency to the South-south.

“There’s no truth in all that was reported in the media that the President and the NWC have settled for south-south. The President insisted that the position should be zoned to the south region.”

Further dismissing the claim, a senator-elect who pleaded anonymity, stated that contrary to the claim of the three senators from the south-west, the majority of elected lawmakers from the zone and other senators have queued behind the current Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who hails from the south-east geopolitical zone.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is among the lawmakers seeking to become the senate president of the 10th senate. (Punch)
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is among the lawmakers seeking to become the senate president of the 10th senate. (Punch) Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The three senators from south-west lied to the president-elect Tuesday night that all of them from the zone were supporting Akpabio for Senate President, but Asiwaju couldn’t be fooled. He cross-checked the claim by reaching out to the other senators-elect only to discover it was untrue.

“As south-westerners, we have good relationship with all Nigerians and these three senators cannot speak for us. They are not our leaders and cannot take South-west senators for granted. Our leader is a former governor who is also a senator.

“For us, we have resolved to do the right thing for the country since it’s the only way Asiwaju (president-elect) can succeed as president. We have chosen to support fairness and justice as this country is built on a tripod — Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.

The senator-elect further said they are pleased that Tinubu wants fairness even though some senators from his region have endorsed a candidate for the senate president’s seat.

He said, “We are happy that the president-elect did not listen to them because he is not petty. He likes fairness and he wants to do the right thing. The 12 senators from the south-west already have a preferred candidate. We have 11 senators and one ranking senator who have endorsed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for president and Senator Sani Musa for Deputy Senate President.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The northern senators and southern senators believe in the leadership of these two senators and there is no going back. The good news is that Asiwaju has strong character and will stand firm on his personal convictions.”

Meanwhile, the majority of senators-elect in the APC, it was gathered, are rooting for Kalu to lead the 10th Senate, while those from the north said the former governor of Abia State stands out, considering his political background and vast experience.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari explains why Obi, Atiku lost 2023 presidential election

Buhari explains why Obi, Atiku lost 2023 presidential election

FG suspends removal of fuel subsidy, searches for alternatives

FG suspends removal of fuel subsidy, searches for alternatives

Tinubu wants Senate presidency to go to south as APC senators-elect back Kalu

Tinubu wants Senate presidency to go to south as APC senators-elect back Kalu

Calls for Speaker of 10th Assembly to be zoned to Christian lawmaker from South-South

Calls for Speaker of 10th Assembly to be zoned to Christian lawmaker from South-South

Nigerian students stranded in Sudan finally on the move

Nigerian students stranded in Sudan finally on the move

Adeyemi, others pray court to order cancellation of APC governorship primary in Kogi

Adeyemi, others pray court to order cancellation of APC governorship primary in Kogi

Nigerian army’s fighting power significantly increased in my tenure, Buhari brags

Nigerian army’s fighting power significantly increased in my tenure, Buhari brags

JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

Pulse Sports

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu (TheCable)

Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State (top left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (top right) both won re-elections for another four years in office; while Abba Yusuf of Kano State (bottom left) and Alex Otti of Abia State (bottom right) won their first elections as governors

How APC, LP, NNPP, PDP shared 28 states in 2023 governorship elections

Peter Obi.

I agree with Buhari on what Nigerian youths need to do - Peter Obi

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch