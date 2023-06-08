Tinubu urges APC senators-elect to adhere to zoning arrangements

The APC had previously designated the position of Senate President in the 10th Assembly to the South-South region, with Senator Godswill Akpabio identified as the preferred candidate. Additionally, Senator Jubrin Barau from the North West was selected as the preferred candidate for the deputy Senate President role.

During a gathering at the Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday night, June 07, 2023, President Tinubu, while addressing more than 40 APC Senators-elect led by Senator Akpabio, made the appeal. Former Presidential Aspirant Adamu Garba confirmed this in a tweet from his verified Twitter account.

President Tinubu emphasised the importance of the Senators-elect adhering to the party's zoning arrangement when electing their Presiding Officers.