The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu urges APC senators-elect to adhere to zoning arrangements

Ima Elijah

President Tinubu, while addressing more than 40 APC Senators-elect led by Senator Akpabio, made this appeal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The APC had previously designated the position of Senate President in the 10th Assembly to the South-South region, with Senator Godswill Akpabio identified as the preferred candidate. Additionally, Senator Jubrin Barau from the North West was selected as the preferred candidate for the deputy Senate President role.

During a gathering at the Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday night, June 07, 2023, President Tinubu, while addressing more than 40 APC Senators-elect led by Senator Akpabio, made the appeal. Former Presidential Aspirant Adamu Garba confirmed this in a tweet from his verified Twitter account.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Tinubu emphasised the importance of the Senators-elect adhering to the party's zoning arrangement when electing their Presiding Officers.

He underscored that following this course of action would demonstrate their support for the "Renewed Hope agenda" of his administration.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NASS passes bill to address sexual harassment by educators in universities

NASS passes bill to address sexual harassment by educators in universities

Gov. Mbah assures assembly members elect of healthy working relationship

Gov. Mbah assures assembly members elect of healthy working relationship

LP to vote en bloc in electing Speaker of 10th NASS- Official

LP to vote en bloc in electing Speaker of 10th NASS- Official

JAMB absorbs returnee students from war-torn Sudan into Nigerian universities

JAMB absorbs returnee students from war-torn Sudan into Nigerian universities

9th NASS passed over 100 bills - Lawan

9th NASS passed over 100 bills - Lawan

Tinubu urges APC senators-elect to adhere to zoning arrangements

Tinubu urges APC senators-elect to adhere to zoning arrangements

ASUU tasks FG on rebuilding nation’s refineries for sustainable development

ASUU tasks FG on rebuilding nation’s refineries for sustainable development

PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

Don urges Tinubu to prioritise climate change

Don urges Tinubu to prioritise climate change

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Gbajabiamila. [Twitter:FemiGbajabiamila]

BREAKING: Tinubu confirms Gbajabiamila as chief-of staff

Former Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

(Left) Nasir El-Rufai. (Middle) Jewel Pam, Uba Sani (Right)

Uba Sani appoints 29-year-old Jewel Tok Pam as SSA

Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal