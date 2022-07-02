Tinubu denies meeting Wike in France

Pulse had reported that an APC chieftain and Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, had hinted that the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant journeyed to the francophone country to meet Tinubu.

This is amids speculations that Wike declined to meet with emissaries of the PDP presidential touch-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, in Turkey.

Following the fallout of Atiku's emergence as the flag-bearer and his decision to choose Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate, there had been reports that Tinubu and Wike may hold a summit in France over issues bordering on the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to the development, spokesman to the APC presidential candidate, Tunde Rahman, on Friday, July 1, 2022, described the earlier reports as "fake news."

Rahman said even though Tinubu holds the Rivers state governor in high esteem, no meeting was held between them in France.

The statement read, “We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State,” the statement said.

“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.

“This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem.

“And given the national and across-party line’s appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable.

“As made public earlier, Asiwaju Tinubu is in France for some important engagements. He will return to the country shortly.

“We would like, once again, to advice journalists to always cross-check their information with appropriate officers before rushing to press to avoid unintended errors.”