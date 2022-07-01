Joe Igbokwe drops hint of Wike's visit to Tinubu in France

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant had visited Tinubu in France.

Pulse reports that Tinubu jetted out to the European country shortly after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, June 27, 2022.

In a statement on his official Facebook page on Thursday, Igbokwe hinted that Wike, who is also on vacation in Turkey, had made a short trip to France to meet the APC presidential flag-bearer.

The former spokesperson for the APC in Lagos State wrote, “While they are on social media abusing everybody, Governor Wike goes to France to meet Asiwaju.

“Abuse, calling names, hate, and bigotry are no strategy. They hated and abused PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) since 2015 and now they have transferred the aggression to Asiwaju. We wait and see.”

Wike had on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, posted pictures of himself and Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on his Twitter page with the caption that reads, “much needed vacation.”