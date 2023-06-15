Tinubu charges governors to focus on development, stop complaining

The charge was given during the inauguration of the Vice President Kashim Shettima-led National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa on Thursday, June 15.

During the ceremony, President Tinubu emphasised the need for Nigerian governors to collaborate and engage their local governments in order to expedite infrastructural development, considering the significant challenges the nation is currently facing.

He reminded them that they campaigned for these positions, and as such, have a responsibility to deliver on the promises made to the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You and I asked for it. We campaigned for it. We even danced for it. So, we have no reason to complain," said Tinubu. He further asserted that the Nigerian people are supportive of their efforts and are eager to see reforms implemented swiftly. Stressing that collaboration is not a crime, he urged the governors to work together to achieve their objectives.

Background

The NEC inauguration took place just a week after President Tinubu directed the council to convene and develop interventions to mitigate the impact of petroleum subsidy removal on citizens. Additionally, Tinubu charged the council with supporting his administration in transforming the country's economic fortunes.

The membership of the NEC consists of the 36 state governors, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other co-opted government officials.

A diverse array of governors attended the meeting, including Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Bassey Otu of Cross River, Caleb Muftwang of Plateau, Nasir Idris of Kebbi, Aliyu Radda of Katsina, and Hycinth Alia of Benue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also present were Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Agbu Kefas of Taraba, Delta's Sheriff Oborevwori, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, Mohammed Bago of Niger, and Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto.

In addition, the governors of Ebonyi, Kaduna, Edo, Abia, Bayelsa, Kano, Bauchi, Oyo, Borno (represented by the Deputy Governor), and Ondo (represented by the Deputy Governor) were in attendance.