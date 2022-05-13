Tinubu campaign group DG, Abdulmumin Jibrin joins NNPP after dumping APC

Recall that the former member of the House of Representatives had on Saturday, May 7, 2022, announced he’s leaving the APC following an unresolved difference with the state chapter of the party in Kano.

Jibrin had been at loggerhead with Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje since 2019 and the squabble reportedly led to his ouster as the representative of Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency.

The DG of Tinubu campaign group has been one of the vocal supporters of the former Lagos state governor’s presidential aspiration.

Tinubu had earlier stepped in to broker peace between the two warring parties but it seems all that efforts have failed to materialise.