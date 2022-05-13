RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu campaign group DG, Abdulmumin Jibrin joins NNPP after dumping APC

Nurudeen Shotayo

The former lawmaker has finally pitched his tent with the NNPP six days after announcing his exit from the APC.

Tinubu campaign group DG, Abdulmumin Jubrin joins NNPP after dumping APC. [Twitter:Dada Olusegun]
Tinubu campaign group DG, Abdulmumin Jubrin joins NNPP after dumping APC. [Twitter:Dada Olusegun]

The Director-General of Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmumin Jibrin has joined the New Nigeria’s People Party (NNPP) days after announcing his exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the former member of the House of Representatives had on Saturday, May 7, 2022, announced he’s leaving the APC following an unresolved difference with the state chapter of the party in Kano.

Jibrin had been at loggerhead with Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje since 2019 and the squabble reportedly led to his ouster as the representative of Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency.

The DG of Tinubu campaign group has been one of the vocal supporters of the former Lagos state governor’s presidential aspiration.

Tinubu had earlier stepped in to broker peace between the two warring parties but it seems all that efforts have failed to materialise.

Jibrin’s new party, NNPP, has the former Kano state governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as its frontline presidential aspirant for 2023 election.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

