Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Atiku feeling confident about next year's presidential polls

Atiku feeling confident about next year's presidential polls after endorsement

Atiku Abubakar is feeling energized following the release of a forecast which places him in a better position to win against Buhari in next year's polls.

  • Published:
Atiku feeling confident about next year's presidential polls after The Economist endorsement play

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, thinks himself a better fit for the responsibility of leading Nigeria.

(TalkNow)

PDP's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar seem confident about the 2019 presidential polls after getting an endorsement from UK's The Economist.

The UK-based news site predicts that President Muhammadu Buhari will lose to the former VP in next year's elections.

On his Twitter, Atiku is enjoying a boost following the prediction which reveals him to be Buhari's likely successor.

ALSO READ: Jonathan reportedly conceded defeat to Buhari to avoid ruling during recession

Does Atiku have an edge over President Buhari?

In recent weeks Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his issues concerning governance in Nigeria and thinks himself a better candidate to do the job.

A report by The Economist has given him the needed boost.

"With the vote likely to be split in the north, Mr. Abubakar will find it easier to garner support from the country’s south, which has traditionally been a safe haven for the PDP.

"This gives Mr. Abubakar an edge, as does popular frustration over the rise in joblessness and poverty (two of the biggest voter concerns) on Mr. Buhari’s watch, as well as growing insecurity in central Nigeria."

For now the incumbent Buhari is focused on meeting his deliverables which include an upgrade of infrastructure as well as completing stalled projects.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Again, Buhari fails to submit academic documents to INECbullet
2 PDP rips into Buhari for saying Nigerians may leave Nigeria if they wantbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Is Otedola still running for Governor or is he just...bullet

Related Articles

Gbenga Daniel believes Atiku will beat Buhari with landslide victory in 2019
Yahaya Bello says Buhari is a 'good product' that should be rewarded with 2nd term
Economist Magazine says Buhari will lose 2019 election
Oby Ezekwesili to unveil road map, insists she's winning 2019 presidential election
Jonathan reportedly conceded defeat to Buhari to avoid ruling during recession

Politics

Jonathan reportedly conceded defeat to Buhari to avoid ruling during recession
Jonathan reportedly conceded defeat to Buhari to avoid ruling during recession
APGA, SDP exco to `submit’ to APC in Abia State — Uche Ogah
INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu says ban on Zamfara APC stands
INEC will not suffer difficulties on budget, Electoral Act amendment delay – Chairman
INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu says ban on Zamfara APC stands
INEC receives 79 nominations for presidential poll
X
Advertisement