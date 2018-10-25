Pulse.ng logo
Stalled projects to be completed under Buhari

There is no slowing down for Buhari when it concerns investing in national infrastructure but can he complete projects he inherited from the previous government by the time his term ends next year?

  • Published:
Stalled projects to be completed under Buhari play

Buhari says his administration has many projects going on around the country. He plans to ensure their completion along with those initially stalled.

(Press)

As he nears the end of his first term, President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his commitment to an earlier promise to complete stalled project from past governments.

He mentioned this while confirming the efforts of his administration in ensuring national development.

According to Buhari in a tweet published today, his administration has projects covering the health, power and health sectors ongoing in different parts of Nigeria.

The president said this after commissioning a new terminal at the Port Harcourt Airport in Rivers State.

Buhari who is looking to hold on to his post in next year's election has a strong opposition in Atiku.

ALSO READ: Atiku pledges to revamp Nigerian economy, fight corruption – PDP

The PDP presidential candidate has shared some criticism concerning his administration and has promised to do his job better.

