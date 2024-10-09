ADVERTISEMENT
Pandemonium in Edo as thugs disrupt PDP’s BVAS inspection at INEC HQ

Segun Adeyemi

As the deadline looms, concerns are growing over the possibility of completing the inspection and securing justice in Edo's contested election.

Angry protesters. [Getty Images]

The inspection, sought by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) following the contested Edo governorship election, aimed to examine the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

However, APC representatives, led by State Chairman Jarrett Tenebe, delayed proceedings, sparking chaos at the Commission's office.

According to sources, Dr Anugbom Onuoha, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Edo State, had invited representatives from all parties to witness the inspection.

However, the PDP argues this invitation was an attempt to "muddy the waters." Although a court order granted the PDP the right to inspect BVAS machines, the REC's statement allowed the APC to intervene.

Goodluck Osaretin, a PDP delegate, voiced frustration over the development, stating, "The REC's statement was both malicious and mischievous. It opened a window for the APC to disrupt the exercise."

Events escalated further when INEC's Head of Legal, Mrs Rita Amadi, initiated the inspection per court orders. Tenebe objected, insisting that inspection starts with the voter register and ballot papers before the BVAS machines.

His objection led to clashes between APC and PDP members, with a forensic examiner from the PDP alleging that APC thugs damaged their phone during the scuffle.

READ ALSO: INEC under fire as Edo election draws criticism from CSOs, politicians

Witnesses report that police officers on-site did not intervene in the situation. Tenebe eventually requested an adjournment until Thursday, claiming his copy of the voters' register was missing.

Mrs Amadi conceded, despite reminders from the PDP's legal team, that the court order specified examining INEC's register, not party copies.

With only 48 hours remaining before the PDP's petition deadline, Osaretin accused the APC of using delay tactics, stating, "The APC's actions and INEC's complicity are clear attempts to sabotage our case. While we remain committed to peaceful conduct, this should not be mistaken for powerlessness."

As the deadline looms, concerns are growing over the possibility of completing the inspection and securing justice in Edo's contested election.

