INEC denies blocking election material inspection in Edo, sets BVAS review date

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the PDP and its candidate, Ighodalo accused INEC of not obeying a court order granting the inspection of the election materials.

BVAS Machine.
BVAS Machine.

In a statement in Benin on Wednesday, Dr Anugbum Onuoha, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, said that the allegations of obstructing the inspection of materials were baseless, misleading, and devoid of truth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP and its candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo had accused INEC of not obeying a court order granting the inspection of the election materials.

Onuoha explained that the commission in furtherance to its commitment had fixed Wednesday for the inspection of the materials at its headquarters in Benin.

“The attention of INEC and my office has been drawn to certain unfounded allegations suggesting that I have refused political parties and their representatives access to inspect the BVAS devices and other election materials used during the recent elections.

“We wish to categorically state that these allegations are baseless, misleading, and completely devoid of truth.

“INEC under my leadership in Edo, remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, fairness, and integrity of all electoral processes,” he said.

Onuoha noted that the inspection of election materials was the fundamental right of all political parties involved in election petitions, adding that it was a process that INEC was mandated by law to facilitate.

He explained that at no time did he or any official in his office obstruct or deny any political party or their representatives access to inspect the materials used in the last election.

“INEC is fully aware of the legal implications of such actions, and we are dedicated to supporting the lawful processes that enable parties to seek redress in the courts.

“In furtherance of this commitment, I wish to inform the public that the inspection of the election materials, including the BVAS devices, has been formally scheduled for Wednesday (Today), at of the INEC Headquarters in Benin.

“All political parties and their representatives are invited to participate in this exercise, as per the legal procedures, to ensure transparency and adherence to the rule of law, ” he added.

He assured political parties and their candidates seeking to inspect the materials of unhindered access provided they follow the proper procedures as outlined by the election petition tribunal and relevant legal frameworks.

According to him, it is, therefore, unfortunate that these baseless accusations have been circulated without any evidence or proper engagement with my office.

“I urge all stakeholders and the general public to disregard such misinformation. As a Commission, our loyalty remains to the Nigerian people, the Constitution, and the rule of law.

“INEC as an institution, stands for transparency, and we are fully committed to ensuring that the electoral process is free, fair, and accountable.”

The REC also encouraged parties wishing to engage with his office regarding the inspection of materials to do so through the appropriate legal channels. He assured them of his full cooperation.

INEC denies blocking election material inspection in Edo, sets BVAS review date

