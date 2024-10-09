Edo poll: INEC bows to pressure, grants Ighodalo access to BVAS inspection

This inspection is scheduled to take place at INEC’s Edo State Headquarters on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

INEC’s decision arrives amid mounting public protests by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and pressure from Ighodalo’s legal team, who have challenged the legitimacy of the election results.

Previously, INEC had reportedly blocked Ighodalo's access to the election materials, defying a court order that sanctioned the inspection.

However, a letter from Dr. Anugbom Onuoha, Edo State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, dated October 8, clarified that INEC had always intended to comply with the court directive.

“INEC is committed to upholding transparency and integrity in the electoral process,” Onuoha stated, assuring that the inspection would go ahead as planned.

Hope for PDP

Dr. Ighodalo’s team views this decision as a crucial step in substantiating their claims of electoral manipulation.

With a deadline of just 48 hours remaining to submit their petition to the election tribunal, the inspection offers a narrow window for the PDP to gather evidence to support their case.

“This inspection is essential to revealing the irregularities we believe occurred, and we are prepared to pursue justice to its rightful conclusion,” a member of Ighodalo’s team commented.

Dr. Anthony Aziegbemin, State Chairman of the PDP, hailed INEC’s concession as “a win for democracy and the rule of law,” attributing the success to the unwavering support of Edo State’s residents.

He further expressed gratitude to those who protested in favour of Ighodalo’s pursuit of what the party calls “his stolen mandate.”

“Our confidence lies in the judiciary,” Aziegbemin stated. “We trust they will uphold the will of Edo’s people, who decisively chose Asue Ighodalo as their governor.”

Police suffers backlash over Edo poll

However, he also criticised the roles of the Nigerian Police and INEC, whom he accused of bias, stating, “While I have lost faith in these institutions, I am confident that justice will prevail.”

Aziegbemin reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to continuing public demonstrations against alleged electoral misconduct, vowing to “remind Edo and all Nigerians that actions by the APC, the Nigerian Police, and INEC were illegal and unacceptable.”

According to him, “We are a proud and enlightened people, determined to reclaim our rightfully chosen leadership.”

As the inspection proceeds, Ighodalo’s team is optimistic about presenting evidence to the tribunal that could potentially overturn the election results.

