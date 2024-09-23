ADVERTISEMENT
INEC under fire as Edo election draws criticism from CSOs, politicians

Segun Adeyemi

The upcoming election tribunals may provide some answers, but for many, the damage to public confidence in Nigeria’s elections has already been done.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.
The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Getty Images]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the centre of this backlash, with various quarters accusing it of electoral misconduct and procedural lapses.

The fallout from this election could have significant implications for Nigeria's democratic process and the future of elections in the country.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

Civil society groups, including YIAGA Africa, have voiced serious concerns over INEC's management of the collation process.

Samson Itodo, Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, highlighted that despite INEC adhering to its guidelines during the voting process, the collation of results became problematic.

"There is a regression in the quality of our results management process," Itodo remarked, adding that "old tactics of election manipulation are resurfacing, and that is really sad."

Itodo pointed out that reports from observers indicated that INEC officials and observers were tear-gassed and intimidated during the collation.

READ ALSO: Winners and losers of Edo State governorship election

He added that results were sometimes collated in locations not designated by electoral guidelines, a major breach of protocol.

"This undermined the credibility of the results collation process," Itodo said, emphasising the need for INEC to address these issues to ensure the integrity of future elections.

Segun Sowunmi
Segun Sowunmi [Facebook] Segun Sowunmi Pulse Nigeria
Otunba Segun Showunmi, a former governorship aspirant of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, criticised the electoral process, describing elections as a referendum on the ruling party's performance and the opposition's effectiveness.

He lamented the internal divisions within the PDP, which he believes contributed to their loss.

"It is now clear that political leaders own the suffrage of their people at the grassroots. It is also clear that social media rants do not translate to boots on the ground," Showunmi remarked.

Showunmi encouraged the PDP's candidate, Asue Ighodalo, to remain committed despite the outcome, stating, "You fought a good fight, and I am proud. The tribunals will unravel the truth, for we cannot continue to have elections with queried integrity."

He further called for a post-mortem of the election, urging the PDP to unite ahead of future contests.

Patience Key, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) gubernatorial candidate.
Patience Key, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) gubernatorial candidate. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Patience Key, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) gubernatorial candidate, was among the politicians who questioned the authenticity of the results, arguing that they did not reflect the true will of the people.

"The communities that I went to, people want something different," she said.

Key expressed frustration over reports of vote-buying, where voters allegedly sold their votes for sums as low as ₦10,000.

"If you take ₦10,000 to change your vote, it now becomes your will to continue in impoverishment," Key lamented.

READ ALSO: Tinubu welcomes APC’s victory in Edo governorship election

She called for a change in Nigeria's electoral culture, stressing that poverty should not be a reason for compromising one's conscience during elections.

"₦20,000 is not going to last you the next four years," She noted, urging voters to make better decisions in the future.

Jake Epelle, CEO of TAF Africa.
Jake Epelle, CEO of TAF Africa. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Beyond individual politicians, CSOs have collectively issued statements condemning the handling of the Edo election.

Jake Epelle, CEO of TAF Africa, criticised the logistical issues that plagued the election, particularly INEC's reliance on ineffective transportation unions.

"We keep having this logistical problem," Epelle said, adding that only about 45% of the electoral process was satisfactorily executed.

He also pointed out that the highest bidders seemed to dominate the election, with both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP being heavily involved in electoral misconduct.

"It's unfortunate that things are playing out the way they are," Epelle remarked, stressing the need for reforms in Nigeria's electoral process.

The fallout from the Edo election reflects a broader dissatisfaction with Nigeria's electoral system.

Despite promises of reform, issues such as vote-buying, result manipulation, and logistical inefficiencies continue to undermine the democratic process.

As Showunmi noted, "We cannot keep learning painful election lessons because we simply refuse to accept what is glaring."

As the country approaches the 2027 elections, pressure is mounting on INEC to address these flaws. Voters, politicians, and civil society are calling for a transparent and accountable system that truly reflects the people's will.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro.

