Suspended Labour Party youth leader demands N10m from Obi, others

The demand is contained in a letter addressed to the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi; his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed; National Chairman, Julius Abure; the Labour Party National Working Committee and members of the campaign council.

Pulse had earlier reported that the Labour Party leadership had slammed a six-month ban on Eragbe over allegations bordering on forgery, opening of an illegal donation website, and acts of insubordination.

Eragbe, who is also a senatorial candidate for Edo North, had fought back fiercely by calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intervene in the matter.

However, in the demand letter made available to Saturday Punch, the suspended Labour Party chieftain expressed discontent over the party's failure to mobilise him for the campaign.

He stated that he had been made to cover all the expenses from out-of-pocket allowances.

Eragbe disclosed that the Labour Party national mobilization website had an unlimited database to warehouse over 47 million voters across the 176,846 polling units, 774 LGA, 36 states and 8,815 political wards, including the FCT.

The statement read: “I wish to request that only N10m be paid to me to offset initial debt incurred for the development of the Labour Party National Mobilisation website.

“You will recall that Labour Party did not mobilise me as the National Youth Leader of Labour Party till today for this website development save for the “out-of-pocket” allowance of one million naira (N1,000,000) only as the National Youth Leader of Labour Party for my official activities.

“I hereby attach some evidence of the over N5m receipts of debt owed to online financial platform institutions to the effect of my demand for payment for the website development to enable me to pay off these embarrassing debts.

“You may also wish to recall and remember that the ‘Command and Control Unit and 20 buses’ donated to the party presidential campaign committee in Asokoro and some financial support were secured through my “fund solicitation” for the deployment of these ICT solutions for the 2023 presidential and general elections and these solutions need to be deployed forthwith, should you still desire same.

“Kindly oblige me the payment of the initial outstanding N10m to enable me to offset some of this embarrassing online debt incurred for the above-stated objectives.

“The Labour Party National Mobilisation LP-NG Mobile App is expected to generate an average of $80,000,000 annually for the party for a database population of a minimum of 10 million eligible voters from the 2023 national mobilization deployment.”

Labour Party rejects claims: But, while denying Eragbe's claim, the National Secretary of the party, Umar Farouk, said nobody commissioned him to put up any website or spend his money on the alleged project.

Farouk reiterated that Labour Party owed him nothing because there was no contractual agreement to back the claims.