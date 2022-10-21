Suspended Labour Party Youth Leader urges Buhari, EFCC to intervene

The Labour Party leadership disclosed on Thursday, October 20, 2022, that Eragbe has been slammed with a six-month ban having been found guilty of the allegations of misconduct.

However, the suspended National Youth Leader has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari; the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), trade union leaders and Labour Party National Working Committee describing the sanction as illegal.

Eragbe's suspension was contained in a letter issued in Abuja by the National Secretary of Labour Party, Umar Ibrahim.

The letter read: “You may wish to recall that on the 14th of October, 2022. The National Working Committee of the party met and has among other matters deliberated on the allegations of misconduct labelled against you as the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party. A disciplinary committee was constituted to look into your matter and report to the National Chairman.

“Consequently, the committee has submitted its reports to the National Chairman with its recommendations in accordance with the party’s constitution as Amended (2019).

“In compliance with the party’s constitution, as Amended, (2019) and the committee’s recommendations, you are hereby suspended from your duties as the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party for a period of 6 (six) months, with effect from 18th October 2022. The relevant organs of the party will within the period, meet to ratify the full recommendations of the disciplinary committee.

“You are advised to surrender all party’s documents and materials in your possession to the undersigned.”

Hours after his suspension, Eragbe was replaced by Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, who is expected to function in an acting capacity in the meantime.

A follow up statement issued on Friday morning by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, had accused the suspended Youth Leader of forging the chairman's signature to execute some unofficial tasks and launching of a phoney donation site among others.

Arabambi noted that it became necessary to clarify the suspended Youth Leader's 'alleged misconduct' claim due to his denial and the incessant calls to the secretariat to inquire his actual 'sins.'

The statement read: “As requested, some of the offences of the suspended National Youth Leader include: Forging the signature of the National Chairman and National Secretary with which he carried out unofficial assignments.

“He issued certificates to groups unknown to the leadership of the party without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman.

“He launched a fund mobilisation website to receive funds without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman and he wrote several letters to some individuals without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman.”

Eragbe kicks: Reacting to the claim, the suspended Youth Leader released a disclaimer shortly after the conference to state his own side of the story.

Eragbe, who addressed his letter to President Buhari, party chairman, trade union leaders and Labor Party National Working Committee, declared his six months marching order as ‘null and void.’

He said the national secretary’s letter written to inform him of his suspension smacks of desperation to harm him and what he represents in the ‘Obedient Movement.’

Eragbe's statement read: “I will like to make reference to Article 17 (iii) page 31 of the Labour Party Constitutional provision on how a ranking National Working Committee member like me as the National Youth Leader can be removed from office, rather than the shame that Barr. Julius Abure has brought upon Mr Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti and LP generally.

“Fellow Nigerians, let it be noted that the National Executive Council of Labour Party is Not Aware of any report of the disciplinary committee that Barr. Julius Abure illegally acted upon, and neither was 2/3 majority of votes cast by NEC members nor was I, as National Youth Leader in attendance in such an NEC meeting that was not called.

“I definitely will not allow myself to be used as an instrument of distraction and destruction at this critical juncture in our nation’s history.

“Relevant authorities and security agencies in Nigeria shall hold Barr Julius Abure liable for whatever crisis that shall precipitate from this his illegal action against me going forward.

“I am prepared to mobilize the youth of our great country to vehemently resist Barr. Julius Abure’s attempt to impose or parade anyone else as the Acting National Youth Leader of the Labour Party.

“The Chairman of EFCC and relevant financial institutions in Nigeria are hereby put on notice to freeze all Labour Party Bank Accounts for immediate investigation as it affects fund mobilization by LP forthwith.