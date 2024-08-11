ADVERTISEMENT
Kogi poll: Supreme Court, INEC under fire amid over-voting controversy

Segun Adeyemi

Electorates in Edo and Ondo States will vote in September to decide who becomes their next governor.

INEC adhoc staff during Kogi governorship election. [Leadership]
INEC adhoc staff during Kogi governorship election. [Leadership]

In a statement addressed to the Edo and Ondo States electorate, the group highlighted the issue of overvoting during the election, which they claim violated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations.

The group expressed deep concern over using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the election, arguing that INEC's decision to dismiss the overvoting case based on technicalities undermines democratic principles.

"Section 64 subsection 4 stipulates BVAS as the sole accreditation method, which was disregarded during the Kogi Election," the statement read.

The citizens also criticised INEC's defence of the alleged fraud, noting the troubling dismissal of the case by both the Tribunal and the Appeal Court.

They urged the Supreme Court to focus on the evidence rather than technicalities, stating, "We trust that the Supreme Court will uphold the Constitution over technicalities and evidence."

The statement concluded with a stark warning, "Allowing BVAS fraud to persist jeopardises our democracy."

The concerned citizens called for justice to be served, emphasising the need for the judiciary to address the allegations seriously.

