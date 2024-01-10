ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court dismisses SDP’s appeal against Fintiri’s re-election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court concluded that the appeal was incompetent and a waste of the court’s precious time.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)
Justice John Okoro who led the five-member panel led by subsequently dismissed the appeal after the counsel for the candidate prayed the court to withdraw the case. When the matter was called, a member of the panel Justice Helen Ogunwumiju drew the attention of counsel to the appellants, Sylvester Imanogbe to the fact that the appeal was incompetent.

“This appeal is a waste of the court’s precious time, on the grounds that the petitioners did not only score a very insignificant votes of about 6,000 but did not show how the alleged noncompliance to the electoral laws and guidelines affected them or the outcome of the March 18 and April 16 rerun governorship election in Adamawa State”.

Taking the hint of the court that the appeal was incompetent and also not wanting to waste the court’s time by arguing the case, Imanogbe made an oral application for the appeal. Respondents in the appeal however did not object to the withdrawal and presiding Justice, John Okoro, subsequently dismissed the appeal.

Fnitiri is now left with the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Aishatu Dahiru, seeking to be declared the governor of the state.

