Youth group says Soludo’s treatment of traditional institution is dictatorial, anti-democratic

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State govt suspended a traditional ruler for conferring a Chieftaincy title and threatened others if they did not reverse the recognitions.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra State [PM News]
Goodluck Ibem, President-General, COSEYL, in a statement made available to newsman on Friday in Awka, described Gov Soludo’s treatment of traditional institution as dictatorial and anti-democratic.

According to him, the law banning conferment of chieftaincy title without the state government’s approval is depriving the people of their traditional rights and privileges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State government, through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, suspended a traditional ruler for conferring a Chieftaincy title on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah and threatened others if they did not reverse the recognitions.

NAN also reports that about three traditional rulers bowed to pressure by apologising to the Governor for conferring such titles and withdrawing their recognitions.

The law banning conferment of chieftaincy titles to people outside the domain of a stool without the state government’s approval is dictatorial, anti-democratic, anti-people and barbaric.

“It is not a law but a decree because it does not represent the interest of the people,” he said.

“Gov. Soludo should focus more on providing democracy dividends to the people,” he stated.

