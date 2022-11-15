RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Soludo says Obi’s candidacy makes presidential victory easier for Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

Soludo says Peter Obi knows he won't win the forthcoming election.

Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi (KanyiDaily)
Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

This according to Soludo would make the election much easier for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win.

The Anambra Governor also suggested that Tinubu should give Obi money as a member of his campaign team.

Soludo stated this in an article titled ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The governor published the article following the criticisms that trailed his recent interview on Channels TV, where he said Obi’s investments for Anambra are now “worth next to nothing”.

He said, “Of course, Peter Obi will get some votes, and may probably win in Anambra state — as “home boy”. But Anambra is not Nigeria. If he likes, I can even campaign for him but that won’t change much. From internal state by state polling available to me, he was on course to get 25% in 5 states as at August this year.

The latest polling shows that it is down to four states, and declining. Not even in Lagos state (supposed headquarters of urban youths) where Labour Party could not find candidates to contest for House of Reps or Senate. The polls also show that he is taking votes away mostly from PDP.

Indeed, if I were Asiwaju Tinubu, I would even give Peter Obi money as someone heading one of the departments of his campaign because Obi is making Tinubu’s pathway to victory much easier by indirectly pulling down PDP. It is what it is!

In the same article, the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria stated that Obi won’t win the 2023 presidential election.

The governor said, “Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too, and he knows that we know.

Recently, Soludo declared his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Justice Peter Umeadi.

