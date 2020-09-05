The Chairman, House Committee on Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Habibu Modachi (PDP- Isa), gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Sokoto.

Modachi said that the Assembly would continue to monitor challenges before the LGAs and proffer advice that would enable maximum benefit to the grassroots.

“We are closely working with all the 23 local government Chairmen to generally address their respective challenges and improve their standard.

“Moreover, the Assembly has initiated LGAs appropriation defence in order to ensure proper utilisation of all funds allocated to the grassroots.

“More so, the gesture has positively impacted on the LGAs’ spending and encourages performance in all sectors,” he said.

The Assemblyman, further commended the Federal and state governments for ensuring a sustainable peace was restored in areas of the state affected by banditry.

He described the success as a collective benefit that would enhance the living standard of the populace economically and socially.

Modachi also urged for the proper utilisation of the abundant number of qualified persons in the state to serve in government official engagements to enable better performance.

He said that most of the challenges in governance were due to abandonment of qualified personnel for non-qualified ones, saying this was selfish and should be jettisoned.

He thanked Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for his dedication and commitment to education, most especially girl-child education.