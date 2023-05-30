Shettima arrives office wing for resumption

Shettima was sworn in, alondside President Bola Tinubu as were sworn into office on Monday, May 29, 2023, three months after they were declared winners of the 2023 presidential election.

In a video sighted on Twitter, the VP's president’s motorcade pulled up at the forecourt of the Villa on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Shetima arrived early enough to be part of the entourage welcoming the new President as he also resumes official duties in office today.