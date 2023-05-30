The sports category has moved to a new website.
Shettima arrives office wing for resumption

Ima Elijah

Kashim Shettima is the 15th and current vice president of Nigeria.

Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria [Reuters]
Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria [Reuters]

Shettima was sworn in, alondside President Bola Tinubu as were sworn into office on Monday, May 29, 2023, three months after they were declared winners of the 2023 presidential election.

In a video sighted on Twitter, the VP's president’s motorcade pulled up at the forecourt of the Villa on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Shetima arrived early enough to be part of the entourage welcoming the new President as he also resumes official duties in office today.

Fun Fact: Since Nigeria became a republic in 1963, 14 individuals have served as head of state of Nigeria under different titles. The incumbent president Bola Tinubu is the nation's 16th head of state. While Kashim Shettima is the 15th and current vice president of Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

