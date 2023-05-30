President Tinubu resumes work at Aso Villa office

Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th president on Monday, May 29, 2023, three months after he was declared winner of the keenly contested presidential election.

According to ThePunch, the president’s motorcade pulled up at the forecourt of the Villa at 02:38 pm on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Tinubu was reported to have been received by Vice President Kashim Shettima; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari; and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar.

Others are the former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Edun; Dele Alake and Hon. James Faleke.

Before resuming at his office, the president inspected the Quarter Guard at the presidential gate.

After his meeting today, the president is expected to announce key principal officers of his administration anytime soon.