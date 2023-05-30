The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu resumes work at Aso Villa office

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu is expected to announce key principal officers of his administration anytime soon.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to announce key principal officers of his administration anytime soon. [THENation]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to announce key principal officers of his administration anytime soon. [THENation]

Recommended articles

Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th president on Monday, May 29, 2023, three months after he was declared winner of the keenly contested presidential election.

According to ThePunch, the president’s motorcade pulled up at the forecourt of the Villa at 02:38 pm on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Tinubu was reported to have been received by Vice President Kashim Shettima; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari; and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are the former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Edun; Dele Alake and Hon. James Faleke.

Before resuming at his office, the president inspected the Quarter Guard at the presidential gate.

After his meeting today, the president is expected to announce key principal officers of his administration anytime soon.

Some of the officers he’s expected to announce include the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, National Security Adviser and Spokesperson.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu resumes work at Aso Villa office

President Tinubu resumes work at Aso Villa office

Ooni of Ife sends message to President Tinubu

Ooni of Ife sends message to President Tinubu

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Petrol queues resurface, marketers sell ₦350 per litre

Petrol queues resurface, marketers sell ₦350 per litre

EFCC, DSS fight over shared office building in Lagos

EFCC, DSS fight over shared office building in Lagos

Court convicts Osun hotelier after finding him guilty of k*lling OAU ex-student

Court convicts Osun hotelier after finding him guilty of k*lling OAU ex-student

Kalu urges Tinubu to scrap Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

Kalu urges Tinubu to scrap Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

What will the fight against corruption look like under Tinubu’s government?

What will the fight against corruption look like under Tinubu’s government?

Kano Gov vows to revisit murder charges against Doguwa, disappearance of Dadiyata

Kano Gov vows to revisit murder charges against Doguwa, disappearance of Dadiyata

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts