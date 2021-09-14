RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senator Adamu explains why 2023 presidency shouldn't be zoned to southeast

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The senator posits that zoning is unconstitutional.

Senator Abdullahi adamu
Senator Abdullahi adamu

A former governor of Nasarawa State and senator representing Nasarawa West in the upper legislative chamber, Abdullahi Adamu, says even though the Igbos haven't produced a President since Nigeria's return to civilian governance in 1999, they shouldn't expect the 2023 presidency to be handed to them on a platter.

Recommended articles

According to the senator who is a member of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), zoning or rotation of the nation's presidency, is not in the constitution.

“Nowhere in the Nigerian constitution does it say we should zone any public office. There is federal character, but not that parties must zone positions for presidency during election,” Adamu said during a press briefing in Abuja.

“Yes, somebody is saying the east has not had a president. I agree and I sympathise. But the constitution says you can only become president through the ballot box.

“We have been saying it during elections that every vote must count. So, why do you want to zone?

“Let us just go by merit. Let every party find a way of selling itself in a manner that will garner the kind of votes that will win the election. It is as simple as that.

“Do we have anything like that in the American constitution? Are we more democratic than the Americans?

"It is democracy. Why do you want to change it? Wishful thinking only. How do you zone it?," he added.

Certain politicians from the north have expressed similar sentiments ahead of the 2023 general election.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sen Adamu wants herders to be given the same govt protection handed to failing banks

Senator Adamu explains why 2023 presidency shouldn't be zoned to southeast

Nearly 1 million Nigerians complete PVC registration

Governor Makinde distances himself from fake presidential advert

Nigeria expects 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

Lagos CP regrets murder of teenager by stray bullet fired by sergeant

Gunmen kill 12 villagers in Kaduna attack

Emergency Response Africa in collaboration with Naveen Healthcare, Axocheck provides free health screening, CPR training In Lagos

IPOB members allegedly disrupt WAEC exams in Imo

Trending

INEC finally lists Ozigbo as PDP governorship candidate for Anambra election

Valentine Ozigbo [Twitter/@valyntino]

After meeting Obasanjo behind closed doors, Lamido says Nigeria is bleeding

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo (Punch)

Gov Oyetola receives PDP defectors in Osun

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola announces the release of index case of coronavirus in the state. (Dubawa)

INEC unhappy with lenient sanctions for electoral malpractices

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee