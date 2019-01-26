The Nigerian Senate will reconvene on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, to deliberate on the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

According to Channels Television, a source revealed that the leadership of the Senate will however meet on Sunday, January 27, 2019.

The Senate had earlier adjourned its sitting to February 19, 2019, few days after the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Onnoghen saga

Justice Onnoghen was suspended by President Buhari on Friday, January 25, 2019, following allegations that he failed to declare his assets.

The CJN’s suspension has sparked a lot of reactions among Nigerians and members of the international community.

The British and United States governments have expressed concern over Onnoghen’s suspension and called on all parties to seek legal ways to resolve the issue.

Agbakoba fires acting CJN

While reacting to the suspension of the CJN, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba criticised the acting CJN, Tanko Mohammed for accepting Buhari’s appointment.

Agbakoba also condemned the President’s action, describing it as an assault on democracy.

FG reacts

According to the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed , Mr. President acted legally.

Mohammed said that Buhari acted on an order issued by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

ALSO READ: EU observer mission reacts to Onnoghen's suspension

The minister told newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara state on Saturday, January 26, 2019, that the removal of the CJN is in line with President Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senate President Bukola Saraki have both condemned the President’s decision to suspend Onnoghen.