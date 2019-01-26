The European Union Election Observation Mission has expressed concern following the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

Justice Onnoghen was suspended by President Buhari on Friday, January 25, 2019.

According to the EU group, the timing of the CJN’s suspension is questionable.

In a statement obtained from Daily Post, it also wondered if due process was followed before suspending Onnoghen.

The spokesperson of the EU group, Sarah Fradgley then called on all parties to follow the due process laid down in the constitution.

The statement reads: “The European Union was invited by the Independent National Electoral Commission to observe the 2019 general elections.

“The EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) is very concerned about the process and timing of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Walter Onnoghen, on 25 January.

“With 20 days until the presidential and National Assembly elections, political parties, candidates and voters must be able to have confidence in the impartiality and independence of the judicial system.

“The decision to suspend the Chief Justice has led to many Nigerians, including lawyers and civil society observer groups, to question whether due process was followed. The timing, just before the swearing in of justices for Electoral Tribunals and the hearing of election-related cases, has also raised concerns about the opportunity for electoral justice.

“The EU EOM calls on all parties to follow the legal processes provided for in the Constitution and to respond calmly to any concerns they may have.

“The EU EOM will continue observing all aspects of the election, including the independence of the election administration, the neutrality of security agencies, and the extent to which the judiciary can and does fulfill its election-related responsibilities.”

Lai Mohammed fires back

The minister of information, Lai Mohammed, in his response to those criticising Buhari for suspending Onnoghen, said that the President acted legally.

According to the minister, Mr. President's action is in line with his stand against corruption.

He also said those condemning the President for suspending the CJN are hypocritical and insincere.