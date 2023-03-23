SDP gov candidate who stepped down for Adebutu rejects election result in Ogun

Ojeshina, who stepped down for Ladi Adebutu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the election said the outcome of the exercise was “a rape of democracy”.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should have declared the election inconclusive.

Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the INEC returning officer for the governorship and state assembly election in the state on Sunday, March 19, 2023, declared the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun as the winner of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adewale said Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured a total of 276,298 votes, while Adebutu scored 262,383.

Reacting to the election result in a statement on Thursday, March 23, 2023, Ojeshina said “the declaration by the INEC is a rape of our democratic process.

“It is clear to all that the governorship election should have been declared inconclusive based on hard facts on ground and the 2022 INEC Electoral Act.

“The SDP and other coalition partners remain committed to the cause of ensuring that Hon Ladi Adebutu gets justice and occupies his rightful position as the legitimate governor of Ogun State.

“SDP remains committed to the course of creating a model state and will join hands with PDP to actualise this.

ADVERTISEMENT