INEC declares Dapo Abiodun as winner of Ogun governorship election
Abiodun secured votes to retain his governorship seat for another four years with 276, 298 votes
Recommended articles
Abiodun was re-elected following the governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in a keenly contested election.
Abiodun secured votes to retain his governorship seat for another four years with 276, 298 votes, while Adebutu and Otegbeye polled 262,383 and 94, 754 respectively.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Binani on her way to become Nigeria's first female governor-elect
INEC declares Dapo Abiodun as winner of Ogun governorship election
INEC declares PDP's Eno governor-elect in Akwa Ibom
Alex Otti: Thugs invade Abia INEC office as LP vows to resist rigging
LP's Alex Otti coasting to victory, leads PDP in Abia
INEC begins collation of guber election results in Kebbi
APC wins 8 of 10 LGAs announced by INEC in Ebonyi
GRV rejects INEC results, vows to fight till the end
Mother's Day: Sanwo-Olu celebrates wife as he awaits election results
Pulse Sports
El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid
Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star
Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland
Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title
Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG
Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final
ADVERTISEMENT