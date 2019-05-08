Senate President, Bukola Saraki, says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may just be hell bent on hurling all kinds of corruption allegations at him because acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, was twice denied confirmation on the floor of the senate.

Twice, the presidency has sent Magu to the senate for confirmation as substantive chairman of the EFCC, between 2016 and 2017, twice Magu has been rejected by angry lawmakers.

On both occasions, the lawmakers cited a damning report from the Department of State Security (DSS) as reason for turning down the confirmation request from the presidency.

The DSS report accuses Magu of living well above his means, dining with corrupt persons, flying first class and living in a N40m mansion.

Magu has strenuously denied all the accusations.

Investigating Kwara under Saraki

The EFCC is currently poring at the books of Kwaraaround the time Saraki governed the North central state for eight years, spanning 2003 to 2011.

The EFCC says it is investigating Saraki for “alleged case of conspiracy, abuse of office, misappropriation of public funds, theft, and money laundering” .

In a letter signed by EFCC zonal head, Isyaku Sharu, the commission asked the Permanent Secretary, Kwara Govt House: “to furnish us with the full details of all his entitlements to include but not limited to emoluments, allowances, estacodes, other fringe benefits and severance package while he held sway as the Executive Governor of Kwara State between 2003 and 2011.

“This request is made pursuant to Section 38 (1) & (2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and Section 21 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.”

Saraki thinks he is victim of a witch-hunt

However, in a statement made available to Pulse by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, the senate president says he’s the victim of a political witch-hunt and vendetta orchestrated by his political opponents.

“We are compelled to make our positions known on the less than noble and patriotic objectives behind these investigations because we believe it is a mere witch-hunt exercise, aimed at settling scores, laced with malicious and partisan motives”, the statement from Saraki reads.

He adds that “to single out one individual for persistent investigation can only be logically and plausibly interpreted to be a witch-hunt. This is definitely no fight against corruption. It is a battle waged against a ‘political enemy’. It is a ‘label to damage’ plot.

“Some people who have called Dr. Saraki about the EFCC statement have wondered whether this is the Commission’s way of settling scores by blaming the non-confirmation of its acting chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, on the leadership of the Senate.

“For those who reason in this direction, our response has always been that the decision not to clear Magu was not a personal issue between both men. It was an institutional decision which was taken on a day that the public freely follows the proceedings through live coverage on television. This was done to avoid accusations that some people seized the process to deliberately deny Mr. Magu fair hearing.

“Let it be known that the usual claim by the EFCC that its actions were directed against corrupt elements does not apply to Dr. Saraki because he is a man who at every point in his public service life has sought to institute transparency and accountability in governance.”

Saraki emerged senate president in 2015 without the blessings of his then political party, APC.

He was slammed with charges bordering on false declaration of assets, money laundering and corruption, afterwards.

On Friday, July 6, 2018, the Supreme Court cleared Saraki of all chargesfiled against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

On July 31, 2018, Saraki defected from the governing APC to the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP).

He lost his Kwara Central senatorial seat on February 23, 2019 and won’t be returning to the senate.