The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Rivers supplementary election peaceful amidst low turnout of voters

News Agency Of Nigeria

The affected polls were those for the PHALGA 2 House of Representatives and the Rivers South East Senatorial District held on Feb, 25.

Rivers supplementary election peaceful amidst low turnout of voters.
Rivers supplementary election peaceful amidst low turnout of voters.

Recommended articles

The electoral officers arrived early with the materials early at Rumuwoji Ward 12 Unit 6 Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, but up till noon, very few persons had cast their votes.

Some residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they would not participate in the election because the results of the Feb. 25 and March 18 elections did not reflect their votes.

Godfrey Udom said that his vote would not make any difference from what the result was before the cancellation of the earlier one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you can see people are not interested in this election because they came out in large numbers during the general election, but what they expected was not what they saw when the results were declared.

"Also in Units 8, 9 and 10 not many voters did came out to cast their votes as INEC officials waited patiently for them."

Faith Aaron, however, said she came out to cast her vote because she had hope and believe that Nigeria would be great with good governance if people voted and their votes counted.

Aaron urged the electorate to have faith in Nigeria and contribute their quota to strength the country’s democracy.

NAN recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission suspended elections conducted for two National Assembly seats in Port Harcourt Local Government Area over irregularities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affected polls were those for the PHALGA 2 House of Representatives and the Rivers South East Senatorial District held on Feb, 25.

Also in Khana Local Government Area, Suanu Baridam, the Paramount ruler of Lumeme Bangha Community, attributed voter apathy in some polling units in the area to late arrival of electoral materials.

Baridam the Paramount ruler of Lumeme Bangha Community who voted in Khana Ward 7, Unit 16, decried the low turnout of voters in the supplementary election.

“A lot of people came out earlier but materials didn’t arrive on time. However, we look forward to seeing more persons before the end of the exercise,” he said.

In Sogho Ward 4, Units 8 and 9, voting commenced by 10:45 a.m. and a voter, Bennett Izedee described the voting process as peaceful.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presiding Officer, Benny Edie noted that the process had been peaceful and smooth as the BVAS performed efficiently.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Traders in Anambra community open for business amid supplementary poll

Traders in Anambra community open for business amid supplementary poll

Rivers supplementary election peaceful amidst low turnout of voters

Rivers supplementary election peaceful amidst low turnout of voters

Meet Northern women breaking barriers in Nigerian politics [Pulse Contributor's List]

Meet Northern women breaking barriers in Nigerian politics [Pulse Contributor's List]

FG pledges commitment to empowering nomads

FG pledges commitment to empowering nomads

Police kill 3 suspected kidnappers in Nasarawa, rescue victim

Police kill 3 suspected kidnappers in Nasarawa, rescue victim

Polling booths open early for supplementary poll in Imo amidst tension

Polling booths open early for supplementary poll in Imo amidst tension

UNICAL alerts public on impersonation of VC on social media

UNICAL alerts public on impersonation of VC on social media

Nigerian Glory Eniola emerges best freshman Nursing student in US varsity

Nigerian Glory Eniola emerges best freshman Nursing student in US varsity

APC gets another Senate seat as Bomai wins Yobe South election

APC gets another Senate seat as Bomai wins Yobe South election

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

Giannis Antetokounmpo to battle Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for 2022/23 MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo to battle Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for 2022/23 MVP

Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman who has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman who has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC to subpoena IGP to testify in Tinubu's alleged drug case

Tinubu and Obi

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal