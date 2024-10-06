Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, residents across the 23 local government areas of the oil-rich state trooped to polling units to elect their chairman and councillors.

The election was characterised by controversy arising from the resistance by some political stakeholders, including the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and some members of both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the exercise went ahead as scheduled despite several attempts to thwart it, with the Action Peoples Party (APP) winning all but one of the chairmanship seats.

Atiku commends Rivers people over LG elections

In a statement on his X on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Atiku said the turnout and the manner elections were conducted showed that the people were resolute and undaunted in their rejection of any form of ''political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.”

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election also commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his commitment to safeguard the sanctity of the local government elections in the face of provocation and tribulations.

“With the conclusion of the local government election in Rivers State, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the State.

“From the bustling heart of Port Harcourt to the tranquil shores of Onne, the populace has spoken in harmonious unison, affirming that nothing can better democracy.

“As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.

“As I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected local government leaders, I urge them to wear the welfare of the people as their foremost badge of honour and shun tyranny and delusional ambition in their political endeavours.

“Moreover, I commend the resilient people of Rivers State for their steadfastness in the face of adversity, courageously ensuring that yesterday’s election unfolded with peace and integrity.

“I must also applaud Governor Fubara for his unwavering commitment to the people’s interests, safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.

