ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku said the turnout for the local government elections showed that the people of Rivers are unanimous in their rejection of political oppression.

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Recommended articles

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, residents across the 23 local government areas of the oil-rich state trooped to polling units to elect their chairman and councillors.

The election was characterised by controversy arising from the resistance by some political stakeholders, including the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and some members of both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the exercise went ahead as scheduled despite several attempts to thwart it, with the Action Peoples Party (APP) winning all but one of the chairmanship seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on his X on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Atiku said the turnout and the manner elections were conducted showed that the people were resolute and undaunted in their rejection of any form of ''political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.”

APP clears 22 out of 23 chairmanship seats in Rivers local government elections
APP clears 22 out of 23 chairmanship seats in Rivers local government elections Pulse Nigeria

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election also commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his commitment to safeguard the sanctity of the local government elections in the face of provocation and tribulations.

“With the conclusion of the local government election in Rivers State, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the bustling heart of Port Harcourt to the tranquil shores of Onne, the populace has spoken in harmonious unison, affirming that nothing can better democracy.

“As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.

“As I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected local government leaders, I urge them to wear the welfare of the people as their foremost badge of honour and shun tyranny and delusional ambition in their political endeavours.

“Moreover, I commend the resilient people of Rivers State for their steadfastness in the face of adversity, courageously ensuring that yesterday’s election unfolded with peace and integrity.

“I must also applaud Governor Fubara for his unwavering commitment to the people’s interests, safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the grand tapestry of this election, it is ultimately the people who emerge victorious, their sacred right to choose their leaders firmly upheld within the framework of our democratic process,” his statement read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fubara gets the last laugh, swears in 23 newly elected Rivers LG chairmen

Fubara gets the last laugh, swears in 23 newly elected Rivers LG chairmen

Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls

Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls

Gov Yusuf decries corruption potential in Kano LGs, threatens sanctions

Gov Yusuf decries corruption potential in Kano LGs, threatens sanctions

Canadian woman arrested at Lagos airport as NDLEA intercepts opioids worth ₦9bn

Canadian woman arrested at Lagos airport as NDLEA intercepts opioids worth ₦9bn

Former Minister, Tallen's only son dies in Abuja hospital

Former Minister, Tallen's only son dies in Abuja hospital

More than 2 million registered voters will participate in Ondo guber poll - INEC

More than 2 million registered voters will participate in Ondo guber poll - INEC

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

Benue LG polls a rape of democracy, PDP senator cries out as APC wins all 23 seats

Benue LG polls a rape of democracy, PDP senator cries out as APC wins all 23 seats

Why we've not started paying corps members ₦77k allowance - NYSC

Why we've not started paying corps members ₦77k allowance - NYSC

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Our true identity is not that of opposition but ruling party - Ogun PDP chairman [The Cable]

Our true identity is not that of opposition but ruling party - Ogun PDP chairman

PDP leaders storm INEC office to protest Edo poll result, insist Ighodalo won [NAN]

PDP leaders storm INEC office to protest Edo poll result, insist Ighodalo won

Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure

Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure

Atiku Abubakar

Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls