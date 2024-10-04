ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections

Nurudeen Shotayo

The upcoming Rivers LG elections have thrown up several controversies and intrigues as the APC and PDP attempted to prevent the exercise from being carried out.

Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections
Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections

Recommended articles

The appeal is contained in a letter written by Falana and addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun over the council polls.

The Rivers State Government and the state police command have been locked in battle with the latter saying it would not provide security for the exercise.

The police hinged its decision on the judgement of a Federal High Court, which prohibits the Force from participating in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Falana said an appeal has been filed against judgement, delivered on September 30, 2024, by the Honourable Justice Peter Lifu.

The SAN also said a motion for a stay of execution pending the outcome of the appeal has also been filed, copies of which have been served to the Police Force.

He, therefore, requested the police authorities to ensure the command maintains law and order during the local government elections.

“We have the instructions of our client to inform you that an appeal has been filed against the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on September 30, 2024, by the Honourable Justice P.O. Lifu. Following the filing of the appeal, a motion for a stay of execution pending the appeal has also been filed by our client.

“Having been served with the copies of the Notice and Motion for Stay of execution, we request you toted to direct the Rivers State Police Command to maintain and law order during the election,” Falana said.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full letter below:

The Inspector-General of Police,

Police Force Headquarters,

Louis Edet House,

Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

RE:SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/987/2024 – ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS (APC) V. INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION & 5 ORS.

We are Solicitors to the 2nd Defendant (hereinafter referred to as “our client”) on whose behalf and instructions we write this letter in respect of the above subject matter.

Our client has drawn our attention to the statement credited to the Rivers State Police Command to the effect that it would comply fully with the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja which barred it from participating in the October 5, local government election in the State. The implication of the statement is that the police will not maintain law and order during the election.

We have the instructions of our client to inform youthat an appeal have been filed against the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on September 30, 2024 by the Honourable Justice P.O. Lifu . Following the filing of the appeal, a motion for stay of execution pending the appeal has also been filed by our client.

Having been served with the copies of the Notice and Motion for Stay of execution, we request you toted to direct the Rivers State Police Command to maintain and law order during the election for the following reasons:

ADVERTISEMENT

1.​Since a notice of appeal has been filed together with a motion for stay of execution, parties are not permitted to take steps that may frustrate the hearing of the motion for stay of execution. By maintaining law and order during the election the police cannot be accused of contempt of court. In the case of Mobil Oil Nig. Limited v Assan(1995) 8 NWLR (PT 412) 129 at 150 the Supreme Court held inter alia:

Chief FRA Williams, SAN referred the court to the cases of Huang & Ors. v. Bello & Ors. supra and Rastico Nigeria Ltd. v. Societe GeneraleSurveillance SA supra. These are Court of Appeal decisions and were in my view rightly decided. What the court below was saying in both cases was that where a person is appealing against a matter in which he had suffered a defeat and asked for a stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal, he would not be liable in contempt merely because he had not obeyed the order which he is appealing against or which he wants stayed pending the appeal.

Trial and appellate courts have always had jurisdiction to grant stay of execution of judgment pending appeal. The exercise of the right to apply for a stay of execution by an unsuccessful litigant pending his appeal has not been treated as a disobedience to the judgment he is appealing against.”

2.​In Suit No: PHC/2696/CS/2024 – Action Peoples Party v. Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission & 2 Ors., the Rivers State High Court has directed the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct the local government election in accordance with the judgment of the Supreme Court in Suit No: SC/CV/343/2024 – Attorney-General of the Federation v. Attorney-General of Abia State & 35 Ors. (2024) LPELR -62576 (SC).

3.​The Governor of Rivers State, Mr. SiminalayiFubara has directed the Rivers State Commissioner of Police to maintain law and order during the election in exercise of his powers under Section 215 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). In the case of Attorney-General of Anambra State v. Attorney-General of the Federation & Ors. (2005) 9 NWLR (PT 931) 572 at 616 the Supreme Court held:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Constitution in Section 215 subsection(1) clearly gives the Governor of AnambraState the power to issue lawful direction to the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, in connection with securing public safety and order in the State.”

4.​A few persons have openly boasted and threatened to destroy electoral materials, cause mayhem and unleash violence on the law abiding people of Rivers State who may wish to exercise their democratic rights during the local government election.

In view of the foregoing, we hereby urge you to direct the Rivers State Commissioner of Police to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of Rivers State during the local government election scheduled to hold throughout the State on October 5, 2024.

While awaiting your reply to this letter, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem and professional regards.

Yours sincerely,

ADVERTISEMENT

FEMI FALANA, SAN.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Taraba renames remodelled government house after T.Y. Danjuma

Taraba renames remodelled government house after T.Y. Danjuma

Tunji-Ojo tackles stagnation in NIS as 13,977 senior, junior officers get promotion

Tunji-Ojo tackles stagnation in NIS as 13,977 senior, junior officers get promotion

Police release detained #FearlessInOctober protesters after meeting Sowore

Police release detained #FearlessInOctober protesters after meeting Sowore

Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections

Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections

Tinubu urged to probe PDP governor over suspected terrorism links

Tinubu urged to probe PDP governor over suspected terrorism links

US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest

US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest

Pandemonium in Katsina as bandits disrupt Jumat prayers in multiple mosques

Pandemonium in Katsina as bandits disrupt Jumat prayers in multiple mosques

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an NYSC passing-out parade in Lagos [LASG]

Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo [Daily Trust]

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

Amb. Michael Freeman donating water machines at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday in Abuja [NAN]

Israel donates 10 water purifying machines to flood victims in Nigeria