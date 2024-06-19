ADVERTISEMENT
Fubara directs immediate audit of 23 LG accounts dating back to Wike's tenure

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fubara urged the new chairmen to ensure prudent management of resources and delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fubara gave the directive in Port Harcourt on Wednesday shortly after swearing in Caretaker Committee Chairmen of local government councils in the state.

He said that it was important for Rivers people to know how the finances of the 23 local government councils were managed in the past three years.

The governor who demanded that the auditing process must be thorough, said that the report should be submitted within one month.

“I officially mandate the Auditor-General to immediately commence the audit of the 23 local government councils in the past three years.

“This auditing is very important, we need to know how public funds were managed in the third-tier system in the past three years.

“This process will help us to also keep those that are coming in on their feet. It is not business as usual,” he said.

Fubara urged the new chairmen to ensure prudent management of resources and delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

He further urged them to compute and pay outstanding financial benefits including salaries meant for the outgoing chairmen, vice-chairmen and councillors.

“Avoid confrontation, endeavour to be law-abiding all the time as you take full control of the local government system,” he said.

Fubara stated that the tenure of the caretaker committees would not be long as efforts would be made to quickly conduct elections into the councils.

