APP clears 22 out of 23 chairmanship seats in Rivers local government elections

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Chief Election Officer for RSIEC said the collation of results in the remaining local government was still ongoing.

This is according to the Chief Election Officer of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, who made the announcement in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

During the declaration of the result, Enebeli said the announcement is suspended in Etche Local Government Area because the results collation is ongoing.

He stated that the results for Etche LGA will be declared alongside that of the 319 councillorship seats at a later date.

More to follow…

