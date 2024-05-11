ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Fubara issues executive order as Rivers Assembly holds sitting at govt house

Segun Adeyemi

Fubara expressed concerns in the official publication, citing the chamber’s conditions as hazardous and endangering the lives of legislators and their staff.

This decision, outlined in a document dated December 14, 2023, attributes the move to the unfortunate arson incident in the assembly chamber.

In October, unidentified individuals broke into the assembly premises and intentionally set it ablaze.

The recent event unfolded amidst rumours of lawmakers considering impeachment actions against Fubara.

The governor then entered the chamber with his backers, adamantly asserting his resilience against any attempt to oust him.

As quoted by Daly Trust, he said, “Now, therefore, I, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, this 30th Day of October 2023, pursuant to the powers vested in me under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria hereby issue, order and direct that all proceedings and business of the Rivers State House of Assembly shall temporarily take place at the auditorium, Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt, until the repairs, renovation and reconstruction of the chambers of Rivers State House of Assembly.”

The situation escalated as Chief Tony Okocha, leading the APC’s caretaker committee in Rivers, called for the governor’s impeachment by lawmakers aligned with Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister.

The Fubara faction of the assembly, previously in hiding following President Bola Tinubu’s involvement, resurfaced in response to the impeachment ultimatum and appointed a new speaker.

