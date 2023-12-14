Rivers Attorney General resigns amid Fubara, Wike feud

Adangor announced his resignation in a letter dated November 14, 2023, and addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He said his decision is based on personal principles.

The letter reads in part, “I hereby give Your Excellency Notice of my resignation as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State with effect from the date of this letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the avoidance of doubt, my resignation from the said office is based on personal principles

“I wish to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity and privilege granted me to serve in your administration as a member of the cabinet. My Family and I are indebted to Your Excellency in gratitude.”

Adango’s resignation came amid the lingering conflict between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The former Attorney General, who was reappointed by Fubara, was originally appointed by Wike during his administration, and he’s believed to be an ally of the ex-governor.

At the early stage of the political crisis in Rivers State, it was rumoured that Fubara had sacked Adangor, but the state government denied the rumour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adangor tendered his resignation letter barely 24 hours after the state government demolished the state House of Assembly complex.