The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Reps ask INEC to deregister voters who don't vote in two election cycles

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lower legislative chamber condemned a situation where names of dead people still appear on the INEC register.

Reps ask INEC to deregister voters who don't vote in two election cycles.
Reps ask INEC to deregister voters who don't vote in two election cycles.

Recommended articles

The lawmakers also asked the commission to embed a voter verification system in its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) process with a view to identifying and deleting names of fake and dead voters.

The Green Chamber passed the resolution following a motion of urgent national importance moved by a member, Leke Abejide, during the plenary session on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Abejide, an African Democratic Congress (ADC) lawmaker from Kogi, drew the attention of the parliament to what he described as irregularities observed during the just-concluded 2023 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

While moving his motion, the lawmaker noted that the INEC register contains names of millions of people who are dead and non-existent, including that of his late father.

Abejide also claimed that it was “glaring and crystal clear” during the general elections that the names of people who were “long dead” were still displayed on the INEC register.

The lawmaker said, “Even my own deceased father who passed on long ago still has his name displayed on the board (voter register).

“Apart from dead voters, there are millions of fictitious voters who do not exist anywhere on this planet earth but have their names on INEC registered of voters.

“It is believed that this came to being as a result of double or multiple registrations by Nigerians who had or have the intention of rigging elections but with the advent of the bimodal voters’ accreditation system (BVAS) these faceless individuals can no longer vote anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But, opposing the motion, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Delta State, Nicholas Ossai, argued that the constitution has granted the citizens the right to be registered to vote and delisting them for not casting their ballots violates the provisions of the law.

He further said the motion was weak on facts and would amount to an infringement on the rights of Nigerians.

The constitution gives that the right (to be registered) — whether they go to the polls to vote or not. Using that (not voting within two election cycles) as a criterion to delist them is not in line with the constitution of the federal republic.

“Our members are speculating without facts. This motion should have been accompanied by facts,” Ossai said.

However, the motion was eventually adopted after it was put to a voice vote by the presiding officer and Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase, who said it was “harmless” and intended to make INEC improve its system.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop embarrassing Body of Christ on Tinubu's matter - Keyamo tells Onaiyekan

Stop embarrassing Body of Christ on Tinubu's matter - Keyamo tells Onaiyekan

Egypt giving top priority to Nigeria in Sudan evacuation approval - Envoy

Egypt giving top priority to Nigeria in Sudan evacuation approval - Envoy

Gov Okowa commends MTN over remodeled science laboratories in Delta

Gov Okowa commends MTN over remodeled science laboratories in Delta

WAEC assures candidates’ safety as 2023 WASSCE begins Monday

WAEC assures candidates’ safety as 2023 WASSCE begins Monday

Reps ask INEC to deregister voters who don't vote in two election cycles

Reps ask INEC to deregister voters who don't vote in two election cycles

Troops destroy 41 refineries, recover 1.06m litres crude in 2 weeks

Troops destroy 41 refineries, recover 1.06m litres crude in 2 weeks

Sudan war forces 4 airlines to decline signing agreement with NAHCON

Sudan war forces 4 airlines to decline signing agreement with NAHCON

Ex-Lagos Speaker testifies at money laundering trial, says petition fictitious

Ex-Lagos Speaker testifies at money laundering trial, says petition fictitious

Troops kill 30 terrorists, arrest 48 others including informants

Troops kill 30 terrorists, arrest 48 others including informants

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

Obi addressing the crowd and engaging with labour leaders [Twitter]

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

Chris Ngige.

Ngige discloses monthly salary