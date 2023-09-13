'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

In a statement that reverberated across social media and political circles, Onochie urged the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to take immediate action against Peter Obi, accusing him of attempting to spark unrest following his defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

Onochie questioned Obi's motivations, given that he had secured third place in the election, expressing bewilderment at his fervent desire to assume the presidency.

Speaking throOfficialDSSNGugh her Twitter account, Onochie addressed the security agencies, stating, "Attn: @, @PoliceNG I think it’s high time you pulled in this clown."

She further alleged that since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect, Obi's running mate, Dr. Datti Baba Ahmed, and other individuals she described as 'unpatriotic angry birds,' had been inciting the youth towards violence.

Notably, Onochie praised the restraint shown by Nigerian youth, emphasising that they had largely ignored the alleged provocations, stating, "But our noble and patriotic youth completely ignored them because sensible youth in Nigeria are more in number than his headless mob."

Onochie went on to assert that Peter Obi had pursued legal avenues to challenge the election results, including a failed attempt to use the Labour movement to halt proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal through a two-day warning strike.

In her scathing critique, Onochie characterised Obi's actions as an attempt to manipulate his supporters into seeking a violent change of government, branding him as "a desperate individual." She noted, "There's something sinister and ominous about a man who came 3rd in a race and wants to be declared the winner, AT ALL COST!"

