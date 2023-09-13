Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Ima Elijah

Onochie urged the Nigerian Police and the DSS to take immediate action against Peter Obi.

Onochie characterised Obi's actions as an attempt to manipulate his supporters into seeking a violent change of government.
Onochie characterised Obi's actions as an attempt to manipulate his supporters into seeking a violent change of government.

Recommended articles

In a statement that reverberated across social media and political circles, Onochie urged the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to take immediate action against Peter Obi, accusing him of attempting to spark unrest following his defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

Onochie questioned Obi's motivations, given that he had secured third place in the election, expressing bewilderment at his fervent desire to assume the presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking throOfficialDSSNGugh her Twitter account, Onochie addressed the security agencies, stating, "Attn: @, @PoliceNG I think it’s high time you pulled in this clown."

She further alleged that since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect, Obi's running mate, Dr. Datti Baba Ahmed, and other individuals she described as 'unpatriotic angry birds,' had been inciting the youth towards violence.

Notably, Onochie praised the restraint shown by Nigerian youth, emphasising that they had largely ignored the alleged provocations, stating, "But our noble and patriotic youth completely ignored them because sensible youth in Nigeria are more in number than his headless mob."

Onochie went on to assert that Peter Obi had pursued legal avenues to challenge the election results, including a failed attempt to use the Labour movement to halt proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal through a two-day warning strike.

In her scathing critique, Onochie characterised Obi's actions as an attempt to manipulate his supporters into seeking a violent change of government, branding him as "a desperate individual." She noted, "There's something sinister and ominous about a man who came 3rd in a race and wants to be declared the winner, AT ALL COST!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Concluding her statement, Onochie emphasised the need for Peter Obi to be questioned, asserting that Nigerians deserved answers regarding his purported desperation. She concluded with the remark, "Pull him in, the heavens will not fall."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Air Peace to begin direct flights from Lagos-Kano to Jeddah route, Oct 31

Air Peace to begin direct flights from Lagos-Kano to Jeddah route, Oct 31

Nigeria Customs generates ₦28.8bn in 8 months in Kano, Jigawa

Nigeria Customs generates ₦28.8bn in 8 months in Kano, Jigawa

LP inaugurates 481-member campaign council for Imo guber

LP inaugurates 481-member campaign council for Imo guber

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Nasarawa Govt approves 5% employment slots for PWDs

Nasarawa Govt approves 5% employment slots for PWDs

13 states, 50 communities to witness heavy rainfall, flooding in September

13 states, 50 communities to witness heavy rainfall, flooding in September

Tinubu's classmate from Chicago State University finally speaks out

Tinubu's classmate from Chicago State University finally speaks out

Nigeria, Benin Republic collaborating to strengthen trade relations - NCS

Nigeria, Benin Republic collaborating to strengthen trade relations - NCS

Lalong Senate winner, unacceptable to the people of Plateau - PDP

Lalong Senate winner, unacceptable to the people of Plateau - PDP

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (TheGuardianNGR)

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Obi, Atiku set to challenge PEPC's judgement at Supreme Court

President Bola Tinubu's ministers will be sworn in nest week Monday. [Channels TV]

These 3 Tinubu's appointees have hit the ground running

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. [Twitter:Onyejeocha]

Tinubu's minister wins House of Reps election as tribunal sacks LP candidate