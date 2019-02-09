The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to a statement made by Senate President Bukola Saraki about the deployment of a new police commissioner to Kwara state.

According to Daily Post, Kayode Egbetokun, a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to former Lagos state Governor, and National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu is the new Kwara state police boss.

In his reaction, the Senate President said that the people will not be intimidated.

He also stated that the change of guard at the Kwara police command will not change the people’s resolve to continue to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC mocks Saraki

The ruling party, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu mocked Saraki, saying that his past actions are haunting him.

The statement reads: “Now the president has taken the position by appointing a new IGP. Now I don’t know where the noise is coming from.

“There is no need to deceive ourselves. The whole noise about the posting of commissioners of police is about Kwara state, Dr. Bukola Saraki who is scared stiff remembering all he had done in the past when he had the control. What he normally used the police for, the way he used to manipulate INEC and he is thinking that the same thing may happen to him.

“How could you suggest to the police not to carry out its routine exercise. If the police think it is part of its preparation to ensure a free and fair election, provide security before and after the election is to move its personnel around, how does that bother anybody?

“It is because Bukola Saraki has realised without having control over INEC and the police, there is no way he can win his seat to comeback as a senator. He cannot even deliver his polling unit, without being aided by the police and INEC and that is what he has been doing before but is no longer available for him. But let me assure him and his co travellers, the APC doesn’t need those illegal things to win elections.

“Infact, we need them to do their jobs, we need them to provide a level playing field to all political parties. That is all we want from the police, that is all we want from INEC. We don’t need the template Bukola Saraki and the PDP have been using and we are not going to use it.”

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, February 16, 2019, while the governorship and state legislative elections is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019.