The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reacted to the deployment of a new commissioner of police to Kwara state.

The Senate President said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot intimidate the people.

Kayode Egbetokun, the new Kwara state commissioner of police and 36 other officers were redeployed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) ahead of the elections.

According to Daily Post, Egbetokun served as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to former Lagos state Governor, and National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

Saraki, in a statement issued on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, also said “They (the opposition) are scared to come and meet our people that is why they are busy changing police commissioner every day but that won’t change our peoples resolve to continue to support us.

“The support we received shows that we are on ground with the people and they are still fully supporting us.

“Let other party come and meet our people and see if people will receive them the way they received us.

“We are always with the people unlike them who are usually home during elections to deceive our people.

“If the APC is popular as they claim let them come home and show their strength just like we did. They cannot intimidate our people with police.”

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has also called on security agencies to be neutral during the elections.