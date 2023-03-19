ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Plateau PDP governorship candidate wins 7 out of 13 LGs declared by INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Plateau, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, has won seven out of the 13 local governments so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP Governorship candidate in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.
PDP Governorship candidate in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.

Recommended articles

The results were as announced by returning officer of the governorship election held on March 18, Prof. Idris Amadi, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Lafia.

The local governments won by the PDP candidate include Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bassa, Langtang North, Langtang South and Mikang.

Meanwhile the APC candidate led in Shendam, Kanke, Pankshin, Kanam, Jos East and Wase local governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The details of the result indicated that in Mangu with total registered voters 224, 784, accredited voters of 106,220, PDP got 77,279, APC polled 25,570 while Labour Party (LP) got 1621, Barkin Ladi with total registered voters 125, 311, accredited voters 55,678, PDP 32,119, APC 18,568 and LP 4,118.

In Riyom, the total registered voters 81098, accredited voters 34,034, PDP scored 18,647, APC 12,657, LP 1,878, in Bassa, total registered voters 157,009, accredited voters 59018,PDP got 29,135, APC 25788 and LP 2581.

The result shows that in Langtang North, the total registered voters 136,108 accredited voters 56,534, PDP scored 27826, APC 20,756 and LP 6575 while in Langtang South, the total registered voters is 72,956, accredited voters 31,039, PDP got 16,104, APC 12437 and LP 846.

In Mikang with total registered voters of 63, 790, accredited voters 23, 774, PDP scored 12, 027, while APC got 10, 691 and LP 672.

The result from Shendam with total registered voters of 178, 914 Accredited voters 55, 735 APC got 30, 815, PDP 17, 733 and LP 5,169 and in Kanke with total registered voters 102, 567 accredited voters 43,366 APC polled 35, 436, PDP 6, 870 and LP 633.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Pankshin with total registered voters 101, 264 accredited voters 59,721 APC got 28, 827, PDP 15, 957 and LP 7,949.

In Kanam with total registered voters of 164,29 accredited voters 79, 379 APC scored 48, 710, PDP 28706 and LP 1171.

The result further indicated that in Jos East with accredited voters 23,121, APC scored 11, 852, PDP got 7238 and LP 1347, while in Wase with total registered voters 168, 415 accredited voters 64,002, APC polled 35, 01, PDP 26557 and LP 269.

The results from Jos South, Jos North, Quan Pan and Bokkos local governments have yet to announced.

The collation of results has been adjourned to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau PDP governorship candidate wins 7 out of 13 LGs declared by INEC

Plateau PDP governorship candidate wins 7 out of 13 LGs declared by INEC

INEC declares APC’s Radda as winner of Katsina governorship election

INEC declares APC’s Radda as winner of Katsina governorship election

AA governorship candidate congratulates Sanwo-Olu on unassailable lead

AA governorship candidate congratulates Sanwo-Olu on unassailable lead

4 parties share State Assembly seats in Ebonyi

4 parties share State Assembly seats in Ebonyi

APC, YPP reject guber election result in Akwa Ibom

APC, YPP reject guber election result in Akwa Ibom

IReV portal functioned optimally during guber polls – Yiaga Africa

IReV portal functioned optimally during guber polls – Yiaga Africa

INEC suspends collation of Rivers governorship election results till Monday

INEC suspends collation of Rivers governorship election results till Monday

INEC declares Yahaya as winner of Gombe governorship election

INEC declares Yahaya as winner of Gombe governorship election

INEC declares Buni as winner of Yobe governorship election

INEC declares Buni as winner of Yobe governorship election

Pulse Sports

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'