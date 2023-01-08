Join me to 'destroy' APC, PDP structures, Obi tells Osun supporters

Obi made the appeal while speaking at the presidential campaign rally held by his party in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Saturday, December 7, 2023.

The former Anambra State Governor also urged the voters to eschew ethnic and religious sentiments when they go out to cast their votes on February 25.

Pulse noted that the Labour Party presidential candidate's remarks were a direct swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who have consistently boasted about their widespread structures.

Meanwhile, Obi also vowed that, if elected, he would intensify the fight against corruption, adding that he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, had been successful businessmen before going into public administration.

Obi's words: “Nigerians are hungry, youths have no job. It is not safe to travel anywhere in Nigeria today. All these challenges are caused by those who say they have party structures. But these structures have crippled Nigeria. I want me and you to destroy these structures by voting them out next month.

“We are going to secure and unite Nigeria. We want Nigeria to be proud of being a Nigerian. We will deliver a secured Nigeria. We don’t want Nigerians to be in the IDP camp, we don’t want you to be a slave in your own country.