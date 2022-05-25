Peter Obi opts out of PDP presidential race, resigns from the party

Obi's withdrawal was contained in a letter that surfaced online on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

In the letter dated May 24, 2022, and addressed to the National Chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, Obi revealed that he had conveyed his decision to drop out of the race to the Chairman of his Ward in Anambra state.

The running mate to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 election said recent developments within the PDP had made it impossible for him to participate and make meaningful contributions to nation-building.

The letter read, “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country.”