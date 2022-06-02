Peter Obi denigrates APC, says PDP is no longer a good party

Obi who recently dumped the PDP for the LP said the main opposition party stepped out of fortune and victory after it failed to zone its ticket to the south.

The former governor of Anambra said this while addressing journalists shortly after a meeting with leaders and members of the Labour Party in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The presidential candidate, who spoke through his campaign Director-General, Dr. Doyin Okupe criticised the PDP for rejecting the zoning arrangement.

Obi believes the party suddenly became ‘unrighteous and unjust’ after it jettisoned the zoning idea.

According to him, while the PDP has stopped being a good platform, the APC has never been a good party.

He said, “The PDP was a veritable party that was put together by our elders and leaders. Those who came yesterday and said rotation does not matter undermine the very essence of the existence of the PDP, the moment they took that step, the PDP stepped out of line of fortune, of future, of victory because it has become suddenly unrighteous and unjust.

“There is no unrighteous and unjust pillar that will stand. The PDP was a good platform, but it has expired. The APC was never a good platform, it is of no consequence. The two parties are out, these two parties have expired, they are not relevant to the new things that Nigerians and the youths are looking for.

However, Obi admitted that the LP is a small party, but the presidential candidate believes the party has more electorate reservoir than the PDP and the APC.

“Labour party in the scheme of things is still a very small party, but we are not unaware of that before we moved here. But the Labour Party is a sleeping giant. The potential electorate reservoir of Labour Party is more than three times the membership of APC and PDP put together. NLC, TUC, NURTW, market women, professional bodies, students are all part of Labour Party.

“The NLC has a membership of about 5 million, the TUC has a membership of about 8 to 10 million, the number of students registered in the Federal universities is about 2.5 million, those who are not in the Federal universities are about 6.7 million, when you add all that together, you are looking at about 20 reserved voters that have direct affiliation with Labour Party, he said.