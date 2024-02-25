ADVERTISEMENT
Pentecostal pastor emerges as NNPP governorship candidate in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Azena is the pastor of his church in its South-South region. He hails from Okpekpe in the Etsako-East Local Government Area in the Edo North senatorial district.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Shendam, stated in Abuja on Sunday that Azena polled 211 votes to defeat three other aspirants at the party’s primary election held in Benin on Friday.

He quoted the Chairman of the NNPP Primary Election Committee for Edo, Sen. Kawu Sumaila, as declaring that Azena beat Peter Okieguale who polled 100 votes to the second position.

Azena also beat Rev. Sebastian Iyere and Balogun Engeyemhe, who polled 25 votes and 17 votes respectively.

Shendam stated that the exercise was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, representatives of security agencies and those of civil society groups.

