We won’t allow you to turn Nigeria into one-party state  —  PDP tells APC

Bayo Wahab

The PDP says it has resolved to take urgent steps to resist the manifest desperation of the APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Atiku Abubakar (middle) the Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election flanked by the party's Board of Trustee's members. (Punch)
The BoT also rejected the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu, the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

In a communique released at the end of its meeting on Thursday, September 14, 2023, the BoT chairman and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara said the party rejected the tribunal judgement because it presented clear evidence to show that Tinubu didn’t win the election.

“The BoT has resolved to take urgent steps to resist the current manifest desperation by the APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

“The BoT commended the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for following due process of the law in his quest to retrieve the presidential mandate freely given to him at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

“The BoT is confident in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the judgment of the PEPC in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of our country,” the communiqué reads in part.

Wabara also expressed worry over the current situation in the country, saying the prevailing hardship in the country is a recipe for crisis if not nipped in the bud.

“The BoT expresses serious concerns over the excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity and general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country occasioned by the hasty implementation of ill-planned policies of the overtly insensitive APC administration,” the BoT said.

The party maintained that the ruling party was pushing Nigerians to the wall, adding that the level of poverty and anger in the polity over "the suppressive rule of the APC" could snowball into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

