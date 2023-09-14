Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

The BoT Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, said this when he read the communique issued at the end of the board’s 75th meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

“The BoT restates its rejection of the judgment of the PEPC in upholding the declaration of the APC as winner of the Feb. 25, Presidential election, in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.

“The BoT is resolved to take urgent steps to resists the current manifest desperation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to turn Nigeria into a one-party state,” Wabara said.

He added that the BoT was confident in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the judgment of the PEPC.

He commended the PDP’s Presidential Candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for following due process in his quest to retrieve the presidential mandate.

Wabara expressed concerns over the hardship, insecurity and general sense of apprehension across the country occasioned by the implementation of policies of the APC administration.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the continued fall in the value of the naira arising from the ill-implemented policies of the APC with attendant devastating negative effect on the economy resulting in agonizing high costs and unbearable pressure on families,” he said.

Wabara also expressed worry over the currently situation in the country, saying that Nigerians looked unto the PDP for solution and direction.

