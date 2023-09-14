ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wabara expressed worry over the currently situation in the country, saying that Nigerians looked unto the PDP for solution and direction.

PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)
PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)

Recommended articles

The BoT Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, said this when he read the communique issued at the end of the board’s 75th meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

“The BoT restates its rejection of the judgment of the PEPC in upholding the declaration of the APC as winner of the Feb. 25, Presidential election, in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.

“The BoT is resolved to take urgent steps to resists the current manifest desperation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to turn Nigeria into a one-party state,” Wabara said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the BoT was confident in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the judgment of the PEPC.

He commended the PDP’s Presidential Candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for following due process in his quest to retrieve the presidential mandate.

Wabara expressed concerns over the hardship, insecurity and general sense of apprehension across the country occasioned by the implementation of policies of the APC administration.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the continued fall in the value of the naira arising from the ill-implemented policies of the APC with attendant devastating negative effect on the economy resulting in agonizing high costs and unbearable pressure on families,” he said.

Wabara also expressed worry over the currently situation in the country, saying that Nigerians looked unto the PDP for solution and direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BoT assures Nigerians that in spite of the challenges, the PDP remains united, stronger and more determined to continue to lead the charge to rescue our democracy and return our nation to the path of credible elections, rule of law, national cohesion and economic prosperity,“ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu hails former PDP chairman Tukur at 88

Tinubu hails former PDP chairman Tukur at 88

Nigeria on pathway to economic prosperity – FG

Nigeria on pathway to economic prosperity – FG

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

FG certifies Lagos Blue rail safe for passenger operations

FG certifies Lagos Blue rail safe for passenger operations

Agenda 2050 is clear on Nigeria’s destination in 30 years - Former minister

Agenda 2050 is clear on Nigeria’s destination in 30 years - Former minister

7 scavengers arrested for allegedly vandalising Abuja light rail infrastructure

7 scavengers arrested for allegedly vandalising Abuja light rail infrastructure

New Soun of Ogbomoso completes traditional rites, enters palace

New Soun of Ogbomoso completes traditional rites, enters palace

Nigeria, India join forces to accelerate innovation, digital economy growth

Nigeria, India join forces to accelerate innovation, digital economy growth

Niger govt to construct, rehabilitate 1,500km roads in 4 years

Niger govt to construct, rehabilitate 1,500km roads in 4 years

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Onochie characterised Obi's actions as an attempt to manipulate his supporters into seeking a violent change of government.

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Attah's win was met with resistance by the Eti-Osa residents and was further challenged in court by opposing parties

Tribunal removes Atta of LP, orders supplementary election in Eti-Osa

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Obi, Atiku set to challenge PEPC's judgement at Supreme Court

Durojaiye Ogunsanya [TVC]

Tinubu's classmate from Chicago State University finally speaks out